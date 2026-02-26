Anzeige
NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell publishes Year-End Report 2024/2025

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) ("NextCell" or the "Company") publishes its Year-End Report for the extended financial year September 1, 2024 - December 31, 2025. The report is available on the company's website: www.nextcellpharma.com. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period last year for the fourth quarter (October-December 2024) and twelve months (the previous fiscal year September 2023 - August 2024).

Fourth quarter (2025-10-01 to 2025-12-31)

  • Operating income amounted to 1,826 (3,095) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 1,769 (3,095) TSEK.
  • Net sales amounted to 1,769 (3,059) TSEK.
  • Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -13,786 (-9,106) TSEK.
  • Earnings per share* were -0.12 (-0.12) SEK.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 26,034 (32,696) TSEK.
  • Equity ratio** amounted to 79 (85) percent.

Twelwe months (2025-01-01 to 2025-12-31)

  • Operating income amounted to 10,181 (11,278) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 9,746 (10,620) TSEK.
  • Net sales amounted to 9,958 (10,665) TSEK.
  • Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -39,351 (-41,960) TSEK.
  • Earnings per share* were -0.43 (-1.03) SEK.
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year.

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the fourth quarter of 2025: 111,392,959 (73,091,327) shares. The average number of shares in 2025: 91,792,734 (40,814,386) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 31 December 2025: 111,392,959 (40,814,386) shares.

**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the fourth quarter

  • NextCell Pharma has entered an agreement with OptiCell Solutions AB regarding the handling, freezing, storage, and transport of cell products used for research and development. The collaboration allows NextCell to further benefit from its existing infrastructure and expertise in advanced cell handling, even beyond its own clinical projects.
  • In December, Eric Gustafsson started as new CFO, succeeding Patrik Fagerholm, who left for a position outside the group.

Significant events after the reporting period

  • Long-term data from ProTrans-Repeat show sustained preservation of insulin production up to seven years after the first infusion, further strengthening the evidence for ProTrans as a potentially disease-modifying treatment.
  • NextCell decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting on February 10, 2026, to propose a directed new share issue of SEK 15 million, to both new and existing shareholders, to secure the Company's financing to achieve upcoming value-driving milestones. Liquid assets from the share issue are intended to be used for the Company's continued development of the drug candidate ProTrans and to strengthen the Company's working capital.
  • NextCell presented a strategic update on focused market development with Hong Kong as a gateway to the Chinese market. As a step to strengthen market presence, the company has established a new subsidiary, "NextCell Hongkong Limited".
  • At the extraordinary general meeting on February 10, 2026, it was decided, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed new issue of up to 15,000,000 shares, where the new shares will be issued at a price of 1 krona.

For improved comparability due to the extended financial year 2024/2025, the company intends to publish a comparison document shortly after the release of this report, which will be made available on the company's website.

This information is the information that NextCell Pharma AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the below contact person for publication on 26th of February 2026, 07.30 CET.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact
Mathias Svahn, CEO
Eric Gustafsson, CFO
Tel: +46 8 735 5595
E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Websites:
NextCell Pharma AB: www.nextcellpharma.com
Cellaviva Sverige: www.cellaviva.se
Cellaviva Danmark: www.cellaviva.dk
QVance AB: www.qvance.se

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15255207/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

Certified Adviser
The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
RedEye Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB
NextCell Pharma is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing ProTrans, a patent-protected platform based on allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from umbilical cord tissue. Using a proprietary selection algorithm, ProTrans delivers optimised cell tailored to specific indications. In type 1 diabetes, a single infusion has been shown to preserve insulin production and delay disease progression for at least five years. A Phase III trial is planned to commence upon securing a commercial partner. ProTrans is also being evaluated for other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. NextCell's subsidiaries include Cellaviva, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank, and QVance, the Nordic region's first dedicated provider of quality services for developers of advanced therapies.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
