The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 27 February 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010272202 Name: Genmab Volume before change: 64,238,408 shares (DKK 64,238,408) Change: 12,313 shares (DKK 12,313) Volume after change: 64,250,721 shares (DKK 64,250,721) Subscription prices: · 710 shares -DKK 1,147.50

· 239 shares -DKK 1,155.00

· 1,527 shares -DKK 1,161.00

· 1,183 shares -DKK 1,334.50

· 5,391 shares -DKK 1,362.50

· 3,263 shares -DKK 1,615.00 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: GMAB Orderbook ID: 11143

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66