The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 27 February 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010272202
|Name:
|Genmab
|Volume before change:
|64,238,408 shares (DKK 64,238,408)
|Change:
|12,313 shares (DKK 12,313)
|Volume after change:
|64,250,721 shares (DKK 64,250,721)
|Subscription prices:
|· 710 shares -DKK 1,147.50
· 239 shares -DKK 1,155.00
· 1,527 shares -DKK 1,161.00
· 1,183 shares -DKK 1,334.50
· 5,391 shares -DKK 1,362.50
· 3,263 shares -DKK 1,615.00
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|GMAB
|Orderbook ID:
|11143
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
