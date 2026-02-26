Qflow Group AB: Qflow Group AB (publ) year-end report January - December 2025

October - December 2025

Net sales amounted to 523 SEKm (297)

Organic sales growth amounted to 8 %

EBITA increased 1 SEKm and amounted to 41 SEKm (40)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to 68 SEKm (51)

Operating profit amounted to 32 SEKm (36)

Result for the period amounted to 15 SEKm (6)

Januari - December 2025

Net sales amounted to 1 593 SEKm (891)

Organic sales growth amounted to 16 %

EBITA increased by 21 % and amounted to 126 SEKm (104)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to 215 SEKm (144)

Operating profit amounted to 96 SEKm (93)

Result for the year amounted to 8 SEKm (35)

Comment from the CEO Martin Dahlgren

Stable end to the year with continued high rate of acquisitions

Qflow ends the year with stable development and clear momentum in our business operations. The fourth quarter was characterized by continued high activity and earnings in line with the previous year. For the full year, we show growth and good profitability, while at the same time we have completed several strategically important acquisitions that further strengthen the Group's position.

During the quarter, Norwegian Vial and Trejo, Construction Structure and RK Project Management in Sweden became part of Qflow. The companies strengthen our offering in project implementation while adding several important specialist competencies to the group, strengthening our position in infrastructure and community building in two of our geographical segments.

The combination of acquired and organic growth and a rapidly increasing collaboration between the companies provides a stable platform for continued development.

After the end of the quarter, acquisitions of Hartvig Consult, ASH, Myvi and Fritunagruppen have been completed, which give us a good start to the new year and further reinforce the group's overall business offering.