Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Forecast Change for The 2025/2026 Fiscal Year

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Following its elimination from the UEFA-Champions League play-offs yesterday evening and the resulting loss of planned earnings from this competition, Borussia Dortmund is now revising its earnings forecast published in the group management report as of June 30, 2025 to a consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (previously between EUR -5,000 thousand and EUR 5,000 thousand).

The above new forecast is also subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Dortmund, 26th February 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

