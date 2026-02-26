Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
Xetra
26.02.26 | 10:34
3,110 Euro
-6,33 % -0,210
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1003,12010:52
3,1053,12010:52
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 10:02 Uhr
148 Leser
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Forecast Change for The 2025/2026 Fiscal Year

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Following its elimination from the UEFA-Champions League play-offs yesterday evening and the resulting loss of planned earnings from this competition, Borussia Dortmund is now revising its earnings forecast published in the group management report as of June 30, 2025 to a consolidated net loss of between EUR -12,000 thousand and EUR -22,000 thousand (previously between EUR -5,000 thousand and EUR 5,000 thousand).

The above new forecast is also subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Dortmund, 26th February 2026

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/forecast-change-for-the-2025%2f2026-fiscal-year-1141848

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
