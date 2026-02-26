Official data from Morocco's National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water puts the country's cumulative utility-scale solar capacity at almost 1.3 GW, while import data suggests there could be a further 3 GW of operational solar spread across the commercial and industrial, solar pumping and residential solar markets.Morocco deployed 204 MW of new utility-scale solar capacity last year, according to figures from the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE). The figure takes Morocco's cumulative utility-scale solar capacity to 1,285 MW, data from the National Office of Electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...