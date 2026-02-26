Enterprise and public sector organizations across the UK can now access secure, high-availability unified communications and contact center services through a new partnership between 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, and KCOM, a leading UK carrier and connectivity provider.

The partnership combines KCOM's carrier-grade infrastructure with the integrated 8x8 Platform for CX, delivering voice, collaboration, contact center, and AI-powered capabilities on a single cloud platform. Running on KCOM's infrastructure, customers benefit from greater control, performance, and resilience eliminating reliance on third-party carrier connectivity.

For KCOM, the agreement expands its enterprise portfolio with a fully integrated, end-to-end solution that brings together network, communications, and customer experience in one platform.

Reliability, security and trustworthiness

"For carriers such as KCOM, reliability, security, and customer trust are non-negotiable," said Jamie Snaddon, GVP, Managing Director of EMEA at 8x8, Inc. "By combining KCOM's network expertise with 8x8's unified communications and contact center platform, we're delivering an end-to-end solution that helps organizations support their customers, modernize their operations, and innovate with confidence."

KCOM supports approximately 8,000 enterprise customers across the public and private sectors, including critical national infrastructure such as hospitals and emergency services, where reliability and security are paramount.

"Selecting the right partner was critical for us," said Jan Collins, Managing Director at KCOM Enterprise. "We ran a rigorous tender process and looked across the market for a platform that could meet the needs of our customers, from everyday business communications through to mission-critical contact center environments. 8x8 stood out not only for the strength of its unified communications and contact center platform, but for its cultural alignment and the way our teams have collaborated to bring this partnership to life."

The launch marks the start of joint go-to-market activity between 8x8 and KCOM, including coordinated sales enablement and customer engagement across the UK market. Over the coming year, the partnership will expand KCOM's contact center offerings and support a broader range of enterprise and public-sector use cases, including AI-powered customer engagement.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About KCOM

KCOM is a UK-based communications and connectivity provider, delivering carrier-grade network, voice and digital services to businesses, public-sector organizations and communities. With its own network infrastructure and a strong presence across Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, KCOM supports thousands of enterprise customers, including critical national infrastructure. For more information, visit www.kcom.com.

