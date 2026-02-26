New platform reinforces Infobip's shift to AI-first customer experience in its 20th year

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this yearis set to launch its AI-native fully managed solution AgentOS. The new platform builds on Infobip's recently launched AI Agents, the intelligent foundation for autonomous customer communications. AgentOS is a major step in Infobip's evolution from communications platform to intelligent orchestration layer for the AI era, enabling businesses to move from campaigns and workflows to autonomous, goal-driven interactions.

AI communication models enable autonomous customer communications, hyper-personalization and highly engaging content across multiple channels. However, AI agents need a unified view of all customer touchpoints to deliver such benefits. Businesses must eliminate data silos. Yet readiness is low. Few enterprise AI agent projects reach production due to unstructured data and internal barriers. AgentOS overcomes these barriers, operationalizing AI safely and at scale across the enterprise.

AgentOS combines Infobip's Conversational Customer Data Platform with real-time journey orchestration to deliver one- and two-way contextual engagement across all natively integrated channels. The platform unites marketing, sales and support into one AI-native platform to connect every customer touchpoint into a seamless journey. This means fewer disconnected tools, faster execution and measurable improvements in customer conversion, satisfaction and lifetime value.

Infobip's real advantage lies in its human-in-the-loop model, where AI manages scalability and efficiency, and human specialists intervene to address complex issues, continuously training and refining the AI agents. Retailers and eCommerce companies are at the forefront, delivering hyper-personalized experiences, while healthcare and finance sectors are quickly embracing AI-powered solutions to improve patient care with a strong focus on trust, security, and regulatory compliance.

Moreover, modular components, MCP interfaces, open APIs, and intuitive user interface elements enable fast deployment, integration or standalone use. Brands can start with one use case, enhance customer experience and scale to other use cases quickly. Built-in security and compliance ensure every interaction is trusted, giving enterprises the confidence to automate without losing control. Automation and analytics power hyper-personalized engagement and operational efficiency at scale.

Krešo Žmak, Chief Innovation Officer at Infobip, said: "AgentOS is the control layer where AI agents, data, channels and customer intent come together to decide what happens next in every interaction. It leverages our omnichannel foundation to enable AI agents to operate autonomously across SMS, RCS, email, WhatsApp, voice, and more, adapting in real-time to optimize content, channel and timing based on customer context. With more than 15 natively integrated channels, Infobip is uniquely positioned to deliver agentic AI at scale."

Infobip has integrated Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers into its platform to provide AI agents with communication superpowers. By creating a universal language where AI agents can interact with third-party systems, Infobip's MCP servers enable AI agents to book flights, set up two-factor identification and more. No matter if a brand uses an Infobip or third-party agent, they can make the most of Infobip's global omnichannel communications platform to complete real AI-first customer tasks end-to-end.

AgentOS is available directly from Infobip on 1 April. More about AI agents here: https://www.infobip.com/ai-agents

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

