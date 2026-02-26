Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
Scantox Group: Scantox Acquires DuplexSeq Nonclinical Genomics Safety Business from TwinStrand Biosciences

Global expansion of advanced mutagenesis testing services supports regulatory genetic toxicology and next-generation genomic safety assessment

EJBY, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantox Group today announced it has acquired the nonclinical genomic safety business of TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. through a technology transfer and license agreement. Under the agreement, Scantox gains rights to be the sole provider of DuplexSeq Mutagenesis Assays and related nonclinical genomics safety services globally.

Scantox Group Logo

The transaction addresses growing demand for advanced mutagenesis assessment as development teams face increasing pressure to make earlier, higher-confidence decisions on mutagenic risk with regulator-ready evidence. Through the agreement, Scantox will provide high-precision sequencing-based mutagenesis testing to the market at global CRO scale across both service and product offerings. The addition complements Scantox's exclusive rights to the Big Blue transgenic rodent gene mutation assay portfolio, creating an integrated genomic safety platform spanning early screening through late-stage development.

"Our customers have been asking for access to the most advanced mutagenesis assessment technologies, and this acquisition delivers exactly that," said Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group. "DuplexSeq brings unprecedented sensitivity and accuracy to genetic toxicology-enabling higher-quality decision data than has been available before. It builds naturally on our Big Blue leadership and positions us to drive the modernization of the field, from standalone genetic toxicology testing today toward embedded genomic safety endpoints in broader toxicology studies tomorrow."

DuplexSeq Mutagenesis Assays use error-corrected next-generation sequencing to directly quantify ultra-rare mutations with unprecedented accuracy. As a new approach methodology (NAM), DuplexSeq generates mutation data with mechanistic resolution at the genomic level-supporting earlier, higher-confidence decisions on mutagenic risk. The technology can be used across regulatory genetic toxicology, carcinogenicity evaluation, and gene-editing safety, and as an embedded endpoint in broader nonclinical studies-applications now accessible at CRO scale.

"After years of ground-breaking scientific work developing this innovative technology, TwinStrand has found the right home for its genetic safety business in Scantox," said Chad Waite, Chairman of the Board of Directors at TwinStrand Biosciences. "Their combination of scientific rigor, quality systems, and deep regulatory expertise in genetic toxicology positions Scantox to deliver DuplexSeq to the genetic safety industry at an enhanced scale while maintaining its high standard."

"This represents the future direction of genomic safety assessment," said Matt Tate, Managing Director of Genetic Toxicology at Scantox. "As a new approach methodology, DuplexSeq measures mutations directly at the genomic level-quantitatively and with mechanistic resolution-rather than relying only on downstream effects. That allows sponsors to make earlier, more robust decisions on mutagenic risk across pharmaceutical development as well as broader chemical and consumer product programs. Combined with Scantox's established genetic toxicology capabilities and regulator-ready execution, we're positioned to set the standard for genomic safety assessment."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674623/5825422/Scantox_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scantox-acquires-duplexseq-nonclinical-genomics-safety-business-from-twinstrand-biosciences-302698141.html

