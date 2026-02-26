Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR3M | ISIN: NL0000852580 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 10:10 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boskalis secures contract for the inter-array cable system at the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

Papendrecht, 26 February 2026

Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) in consortium with TKF Subsea Solutions B.V. (TKF) recently signed a contract with OWP Gennaker GmbH, as developed by Skyborn Renewables, for the supply and installation of approximately 140 kilometers of 66 kilovolt inter-array cables for the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) in the German Baltic Sea. As part of the scope, Boskalis and TKF will deliver the complete inter-array cable system connecting the future 63 wind turbine generators in the OWF. The cables will be manufactured in the Netherlands by TKF, after which Boskalis' specialized cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean will install the cables as of the end of 2027. The contract represents a value that is considered to be sizable(1)

With a planned capacity of 976.5 megawatts, the Gennaker OWF will become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea, supplying about one million households with clean energy. Commissioning of the OWF is planned for 2028.

Boskalis is already active on the Gennaker OWF through its subsidiary Heinrich Hirdes EOD Services GmbH, which is conducting an identification and clearance campaign for unexploded ordnance (UXO) within the OWF, for which is has mobilized its dedicated UXO vessel Kamara.

Boskalis' strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors, which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

(1) A sizable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310
?
Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of approximately 500 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachments

  • Press Release Contract Award Gennaker OWF
  • BOKA Ocean

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.