WKN: A411MH | ISIN: FR001400X2S4
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 10:02
35,585 Euro
-1,02 % -0,365
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,60035,71011:03
35,60035,71011:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 10:22 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atos International: Eviden Completes the Deployment of an Advanced Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System for EETT

Press Release

Eviden Completes the Deployment of an Advanced Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System for EETT

Eviden has delivered its SkyMon solution to "?OS" ("EOS"), the pioneering Satellite Monitoring Station of the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT)

Paris, France and Vienna, Austria - February 26, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the successful completion of a Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System (SEFD) for the benefit of the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT), the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) that regulates, supervises and monitors Greece's electronic communications and postal services. EETT had selected, through an open international tender co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and National Resources, Eviden's cutting-edge SkyMon solution for the establishment of a pioneering Satellite Monitoring Station, named "EOS/?OS" after the Greek mythological deity and personification of the dawn, dedicated to monitoring the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications.

As the Independent Administrative Authority of Greece, EETT is responsible for satellite spectrum issues, to benefit businesses and research and drive innovation in the field of electronic communications based on satellite broadband networks.

Eviden's SkyMon monitoring solution forms the backbone of the project, providing an advanced and fully automated radio-frequency traffic monitoring system that enables monitoring of any satellite in GSO. SkyMon empowers fixed and mobile operators with a comprehensive suite of tools to continuously monitor satellite-to-ground station links from a centralized hub, ensuring reliable oversight and efficient management of Radio Frequency (RF) usage.

Together with its partner Edil Hellas SA, Eviden has established a fixed monitoring station designed specifically for the frequency spectrum used in satellite communications. The station features reflector-type antennas, a Radio Frequency (RF) system connecting antennas to advanced measurement equipment and a transmitter geolocation system. It also includes state-of-the-art hardware and software for data recording, processing, storage, and visualization, a comprehensive monitoring and control platform, and an independent power supply to ensure uninterrupted operation.

More information about Eviden's SkyMon solution for carrier monitoring and interference localization: https://eviden.com/solutions/mission-critical-systems/satellite-payload-monitoring/

***

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment

  • Global PR-Eviden Completes the Deployment of an Advanced Satellite Communications Spectrum Monitoring System for EETT

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
