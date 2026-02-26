InnoCare Pharma: InnoCare Announces Key Developments of Critical Clinical Studies

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today key clinical development progress, including the completion of patient enrollment of multiple Phase III registrational trials.

The Company completed patient enrollment of a Phase III registrational clinical trial of BCL2 inhibitor mesutoclax (ICP-248) in combination with BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib for treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients.

Mesutoclax is a novel, highly selective oral BCL2 inhibitor. BCL2 is an important regulatory protein in the apoptosis pathway, and its abnormal expression is associated with the development of various hematologic malignancies. Mesutoclax exerts anti-tumor activity by selectively inhibiting BCL2 and restoring the normal apoptosis process in cancer cells. The fixed-duration treatment of mesutoclax in combination with orelabrutinib will provide deeper remission for treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients without drug-resistant mutations, bringing hope of clinical cure to treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients.

In addition, InnoCare also accelerated the clinical development of two novel TYK2 inhibitors. The company has completed patient enrollment in the Phase III registrational trial of soficitinib (ICP-332) for the moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and in the Phase III registrational trial of ICP-488 for the treatment of psoriasis recently.

These important milestones mark a crucial step forward in addressing the huge unmet needs in AD with soficitinib and in psoriasis with ICP-488.

Meanwhile, InnoCare has also completed patient enrollment in the Phase II clinical trial of soficitinib for the treatment of vitiligo.

Soficitinib is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of various T-cell related autoimmune disorders. The current indications under development are strategically positioned within the vast dermatology market, including AD, vitiligo, prurigo nodularis, CSU, and psoriasis.

ICP-488 is an oral, potent, and selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor. By binding to the JH2 domain, ICP-488 blocks the signal transduction pathways of IL-23, IL-12, type 1 IFN, and other inflammatory cytokines, thereby inhibiting the pathological processes of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.