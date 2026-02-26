Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVC2 | ISIN: KYG4783B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 33C
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:33
1,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,31011:56
1,2001,31011:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 05:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InnoCare Pharma: InnoCare Announces Key Developments of Critical Clinical Studies

BEIJING, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today key clinical development progress, including the completion of patient enrollment of multiple Phase III registrational trials.

The Company completed patient enrollment of a Phase III registrational clinical trial of BCL2 inhibitor mesutoclax (ICP-248) in combination with BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib for treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients.

Mesutoclax is a novel, highly selective oral BCL2 inhibitor. BCL2 is an important regulatory protein in the apoptosis pathway, and its abnormal expression is associated with the development of various hematologic malignancies. Mesutoclax exerts anti-tumor activity by selectively inhibiting BCL2 and restoring the normal apoptosis process in cancer cells. The fixed-duration treatment of mesutoclax in combination with orelabrutinib will provide deeper remission for treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients without drug-resistant mutations, bringing hope of clinical cure to treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients.

In addition, InnoCare also accelerated the clinical development of two novel TYK2 inhibitors. The company has completed patient enrollment in the Phase III registrational trial of soficitinib (ICP-332) for the moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and in the Phase III registrational trial of ICP-488 for the treatment of psoriasis recently.

These important milestones mark a crucial step forward in addressing the huge unmet needs in AD with soficitinib and in psoriasis with ICP-488.

Meanwhile, InnoCare has also completed patient enrollment in the Phase II clinical trial of soficitinib for the treatment of vitiligo.

Soficitinib is a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor that is being developed for the treatment of various T-cell related autoimmune disorders. The current indications under development are strategically positioned within the vast dermatology market, including AD, vitiligo, prurigo nodularis, CSU, and psoriasis.

ICP-488 is an oral, potent, and selective TYK2 allosteric inhibitor. By binding to the JH2 domain, ICP-488 blocks the signal transduction pathways of IL-23, IL-12, type 1 IFN, and other inflammatory cytokines, thereby inhibiting the pathological processes of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements
This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

Contact
MediaInvestors
Chunhua Lu
86-10-66609879
chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com 		86-10-66609999
ir@innocarepharma.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.