Banqup Group SA: Banqup delivers on its growth ambition for FY 2025

La Hulpe, Belgium - 26 February 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET - Regulated Information - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated financial workflow management solutions, presents its results for FY 2025.

Strategic & Operational Highlights

Successfully rebranded to Banqup Group and progressed divestments of non-core solutions, strengthening transformation to a pure-play SaaS provider

Captured market momentum in Belgium in Q4, ahead of the e-invoicing mandate on 1 January 2026, reflecting solid delivery on market potential and demonstrating that we remain well-positioned for similar opportunities across key European markets with upcoming mandates (first to come France September 2026)

Expanded strategic partnerships, optimising value for e-invoicing and e-payments platforms

Executive Committee was further strengthened with new functions to support the shift towards a pure-play SaaS company

FY 2025 Financial Highlights - continuing operations1

ARR Digital services revenue 2 € 47,7 million

€ 47,7 million Organic subscription revenue (FY 2025 Guidance) growth of 24,4% y/y, mainly driven by the Belgian mandate for e-invoicing

Digital services revenue and net income from client money growth of 6,7% y/y

OPEX, excluding non-cash items and one-off restructuring costs, decreased by 2,0% y/y

Adjusted EBITDA 3 and net income from client money of € -11,3 million

and net income from client money of € -11,3 million Due to the transformation and the fundamental change in the Group's consolidation scope following the completed and planned divestments, Free Cash Flow4 is not presented on a comparable basis to the guidance previously communicated for FY 2025 and is therefore not assessed

FY 2026 Guidance (based on current reporting structure)

ARR Digital Revenue Growth range between 25% ~ 30%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~3,0%

Nicolas de Beco, CEO of Banqup Group, commenting on the FY 2025 results: "We executed on our 2025 objectives, capturing the Belgium mandate and drawing key insights to continue our accelerated growth trajectory. Looking ahead, we remain focused on product readiness in key European markets, cross-border opportunities, partner-driven go-to-market initiatives, upselling our payment solutions and optimising our cost base. The contributions of the entire Banqup team have been instrumental in our ongoing transformation and will continue to drive momentum as we execute our strategic priorities in 2026."

Banqup's transformation into a pure-play SaaS provider

Divestments: In June 2025, Banqup completed the divestment of 21 Grams, followed by the sale of its UK print business in August 2025. Furthermore we announced the sale of our Baltic activities in early January 2026. These closed and planned divestments, together with the earlier sales of the Wholesale Identity Access Business and FitekIN/ONEA products in 2024, reflect Banqup's clear strategy to streamline operations and concentrate on high-growth SaaS opportunities.

The completion of our rebranding to Banqup, with a ticker symbol change from UPG to BANQ effective June 2025, marks a milestone in our transformation journey. The new brand identity aligns with our Banqup platform. This brand evolution, combined with our portfolio rationalisation, strengthens our market positioning and provides greater clarity for customers, partners, and investors about our strategic direction.

In parallel, Wim Focquet was appointed Chief People Officer. Wim will lead the HR organisation and shall ensure that the Group retains, develops and attracts the talents needed to achieve its business goals.

Strengthened Board governance: As part of Banqup's continued commitment to independent leadership, Peter Mulroy was appointed as acting independent Chairman in October 2025, following Hans Leybaert's transition to Board member. Peter Mulroy brings extensive experience in international financial services and will serve as acting Chairman until the General Shareholder Meeting in May 2026. This transition reinforces Banqup's governance framework and ensures transparent, independent oversight as the Group executes on its strategic priorities.

Product-centric approach: With the appointment of Chrystèle Dumont, Chief Revenue Officer, and Sébastien Imbert, Chief Marketing Officer, Banqup will ensure it not only captures the regulatory market but also drives the upsell of payment solutions across Banqup's customer base through disciplined, measurable marketing automation and revenue operations excellence.

Overall, we are advancing decisively in our transition to become a pure-play SaaS provider.

Key financial figures - continuing operations (unless otherwise stated)

Thousands of EUR FY 2025 FY 2024 Change (%) Group revenue and income from client money 52.935 55.094 -3,9% Digital services revenue and income from client money 45.185 42.329 +6,7% Subscriptions 16.322 13.745 +18,7% of which Organic5 16.322 13.116 +24,4% Transactions 15.581 15.718 -0,9% of which income from client money 1.295 723 +79,3% Other 13.282 12.865 +3,2% Traditional communication services revenue 7.750 12.765 -39,3% Gross profit of digital services and net income from client money 27.015 25.270 +6,9% Gross margin of digital services and net income from client money 59,8% 59,7% +0,1%pts EBITDA and net income from client money (12.848) (13.800) +3,6% Adjusted EBITDA and net income from client money6 (11.324) (13.100) +13,6% Loss for the period (continuing and discontinued operations) (44.763) 71.195 -162,9% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 8.636 14.525 -40,5%

Digital services business

Organic Subscription revenue increased by 24,4% year-on-year from € 13,1 million to € 16,3 million in FY 2025, with the main acceleration recorded in Q4 2025, representing 31,8% compared to Q4 2024, driven by the Belgian mandate.

Transaction revenue and income from client money (transactional) remained stable (€ 15,6 million in FY 2025), supported by the growing level of the client money portfolio, which reached € 1,3 million in FY 2025.

Total digital services revenue and net income from client money grew by 6,7% y/y, and by 8,8% organically.

Gross margin and net income from client money increased by 0,1 percentage points year-on-year to 59,8%. During the year, some direct costs such as platform costs and direct staff costs grew in order to prepare for the scaling up. This cost increase was offset by the growing effect of revenues in Q4.

Progress across key European markets

Belgium experienced marked acceleration in the second half of the year, with SME run-rate ARR Growth standing at 51,2% y/y, driven by the mandatory B2B e-invoicing deadline in January 2026. This momentum positions Belgium as a proof of concept for Banqup's scalability across Europe.

France remains a key priority. Banqup's jefacture.com solution, developed in partnership with ECMA, has been included as one of the providers in the French government's mandatory e-invoicing pilot phase ahead of the September 2026 mandate. We continue to see strong momentum on the onboarding of accountants within the ECMA network.

Germany is showing early signs of regulatory-driven demand, with the Banqup platform registering approximately 50% year-on-year growth in FY 2025, as businesses prepare for the mandatory e-invoicing rollout, confirmed for 2027.

Traditional communication services business

Traditional communication services revenue continued to decline as expected (from € 12,8 million in 2024 to € 7,8 million in 2025), reflecting the ongoing shift toward digital solutions. This resulted in a gross profit decrease of € 0,8 million, demonstrating our ability to maintain margins within the segment, which have grown by 1,4 percentage points year-on-year.

Cost optimisation

The Group's indirect cost structure remained stable year-on-year, growing by 0,4% (from € 59,2 million in FY 2024 to € 59,4 million in FY 2025). Excluding non-cash items as well as one-off restructuring costs, the operational expenses decreased slightly from € 39,9 million at the end of 2024 to € 39,1 million at the end of 2025 (a 2,0% decrease y/y).

In FY 2025, the Group employed an average of 516 FTEs in R&D, G&A and S&M functions, compared to an average of 546 FTEs in FY 2024, representing a decrease of 5,5%.

Building on the headcount reduction initiated in 2024, from 633 FTEs in December 2024 to 618 FTEs by the end of December 2025, Banqup continues to right-size its organisation with further optimisation planned for 2026.

Liquidity position normalised with cash inflow from divestments

At the end of December 2025, Banqup reported a financial position with cash and cash equivalents for its continuing operations totalling € 8,6 million, including € 0,6 million of restricted cash. In addition, an amount of € 1,1 million cash is owned by the entities qualified as discontinued operations.

Subsequent to year-end, on 26 January 2026 (link to press release), Banqup took steps to reinforce its financial position, supporting its growth ambitions.

Banqup secured a subordinated shareholder loan of up to € 6,0 million from a consortium of existing shareholders, including SFPIM NV, Alychlo NV and PE Group NV, reflecting confidence in the Group's transformation. The currently subscribed amount of € 5,45 million will support Banqup's working capital requirements and fund the rollout of its platform in the French market ahead of the September 2026 e-invoicing mandate.

of up to € 6,0 million from a consortium of existing shareholders, including SFPIM NV, Alychlo NV and PE Group NV, reflecting confidence in the Group's transformation. The currently subscribed amount of € 5,45 million will support Banqup's working capital requirements and fund the rollout of its platform in the French market ahead of the September 2026 e-invoicing mandate. Concurrently, Banqup reached an agreement with its senior lender, Francisco Partners, to recalibrate the financial covenant framework under its existing senior facilities agreement, resetting financial metrics to reflect the current scale of the facility and the Group's pure-play digital services profile. This provides Banqup with the financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy with confidence.

framework under its existing senior facilities agreement, resetting financial metrics to reflect the current scale of the facility and the Group's pure-play digital services profile. This provides Banqup with the financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy with confidence. Finally, Banqup signed the share purchase agreement with Fitek Oü for the sale of its Baltic operations at an enterprise value of € 9,5 million, with closing expected by early March 2026, subject to competition authority approvals. The proceeds will further strengthen the Group's balance sheet and working capital position.

FY 2026 outlook

Banqup enters 2026 with four clear strategic priorities:

Consolidating its position in Belgium and upselling e-payment solutions;

Building market readiness in France ahead of the September 2026 mandate;

Capturing cross-border e-invoicing opportunities; and

Executing a product-centric reorganisation to optimise its cost structure.

Guidance7: (i) ARR Digital services revenue growth in a range of 25% ~ 30%, and (ii) adjusted EBITDA margin of ~3%. Given the phasing of regulatory adoption across its core markets, growth is expected to be more weighted towards the second half of the year.

Statement from the external auditor

We are currently finalising the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. Our independent auditor has confirmed that its audit procedures for the financial information for the year ended 31 December 2025, as included in this press release, are substantially complete and have not revealed any material corrections that are required. Should any material changes arise during the audit's finalisation, an additional press release will be issued. The assurance work related sustainability information is currently ongoing and not yet completed.

Financial Calendar:

16 April 2026: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

19 May 2026: General Shareholder Meeting

21 May 2026: Publication of the Q1 2026 Business Update

25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro, except per share data For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 (*) Digital services revenues 43.889 41.606 Digital services cost of services (17.890) (16.921) Digital services gross profit 25.999 24.685 Traditional communication services revenues 7.750 12.765 Traditional communication services cost of services (6.305) (10.570) Traditional communication services gross profit 1.445 2.195 Research and development expenses (18.325) (17.059) General and administrative expenses (27.459) (27.256) Selling and marketing expenses (13.637) (14.869) Other income / (expenses) - net (1.293) (1.258) Impairment losses - - Loss from operations (33.270) (33.562) Net financial income from client money 1.017 584 Financial income 165 266 Financial expenses (5.602) (22.824) Gain realised upon losing control over subsidiaries (233) 3.972 Share of profit / (loss) of associates (33) 147 Loss before tax (37.956) (51.417) Current income tax (447) (754) Deferred tax 280 183 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (38.123) (51.988) Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (6.640) 123.183 PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (44.763) 71.195 Other comprehensive income/ (loss): (3.828) (656) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax: Remeasurement of defined benefit pension obligations (19) (37) Items that will or may be reclassified to profit or loss, net of tax: Exchange gains / (losses) arising on translation of foreign operations (96) (217) Exchange gains/ (losses) arising on translation of foreign operations related to discontinued operations 3.943 (402) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (40.934) 70.539 Total profit / (loss) for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent (44.895) 71.031 Continuing operations (38.255) (52.152) Discontinued operations (6.640) 123.183 Non-controlling interests 132 164 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period is attributable to: Owners of the parent (41.066) 70.375 Continuing operations (38.369) (52.406) Discontinued operations (2.697) 122.781 Non-controlling interests 132 164 Profit / (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the parent: Basic (1,21) 1,94 Diluted (1,21) 1,94 Profit / (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to the equity holders of the parent: Basic (1,03) (1,42) Diluted (1,03) (1,42)

(*) The comparative figures for year ended 31 December 2024 have been restated to reflect the restatement of the profit and loss related to the discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro At 31 December At 31 December 2025 2024 ASSETS Goodwill 83.476 92.048 Other intangible assets 59.629 66.725 Property and equipment 622 1.486 Right-of-use-assets 5.613 9.391 Investments in associates 2.325 2.400 Deferred tax assets 49 39 Other non-current assets 3.102 3.036 Non-current assets 154.815 175.125 Inventories 291 544 Trade and other receivables 10.961 16.493 Contingent consideration receivable

Consideration receivable (escrow) -

2.138 7.774

- Current tax assets 352 291 Prepaid expenses 1.100 1.484 Restricted cash related to client money 75.537 75.798 Cash and cash equivalents 8.636 14.525 Current assets from continuing operations 99.015 116.909 Assets classified as held for sale 14.864 31.250 Current assets 113.879 148.159 TOTAL ASSETS 268.695 323.284 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 329.256 329.238 Costs related to equity issuance (16.029) (16.029) Share premium reserve 491 492 Accumulated deficit (209.632) (164.603) Reserve for share-based payments 447 175 Other reserve 2.841 2.697 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (622) (4.470) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 106.752 147.500 Non-controlling interests 244 758 Total shareholders' equity 106.996 148.258 Non-current loans and borrowings 838 29.010 Non-current lease liabilities 3.903 6.376 Non-current contract liabilities 417 387 Deferred tax liabilities 303 1.463 Non-current liabilities 5.461 37.236 Current loans and borrowings 40.582 5.698 Current liabilities associated with puttable non-controlling interests 4.000 3.980 Current lease liabilities 1.939 3.232 Liabilities related to client money 75.524 75.774 Trade and other payables 22.309 31.127 Contract liabilities 6.072 5.330 Current income tax liabilities 187 410 Current liabilities from continuing operations 150.613 125.551 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 5.625 12.239 Current liabilities 156.238 137.790 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 268.695 323.284

Consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited)

Thousands of Euro Share capital Costs related to equity issuance Share premium reserve Accumulated deficit Share-

based payments Other reserves Cumulative translation adjustment reserve Non-

controlling interests Total equity Balance at 1 January 2025 329.238 (16.029) 492 (164.603) 175 2.697 (4.470) 758 148.258 Result for the period - - - (44.895) - - - 132 (44.763) Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (19) - - 3.847 - 3.828 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year , , , (44.914) , , 3.847 132 (40.935) Profit and OCI of NCI with put option - - - - - 154 - (154) - Changes in carrying value of liabilities associated with puttable NCI - - - - - (20) - - (20) Dividend payments - - - - - - - (270) (270) Share based payments - - - - 272 10 - - 282 Exercise of 1.000 warrants ESOP 2015 18 - (1) - - - - - 17 Release historical NCI - - - - - - - (222) (222) Other - - - (115) - - 1 - (114) Balance at 31 December 2025 329.256 (16.029) 491 (209.632) 447 2.841 (622) 244 106.996

Thousands of Euro Share capital Costs related to equity issuance Share premium reserve Accumulated deficit Share-

based payments Other reserves Cumulative translation adjustment reserve Non-

controlling interests Total equity Balance at 1 January 2024 326.806 (16.029) 492 (232.257) 1.831 (1.581) (3.851) 499 75.910 Result for the period - - - 71.031 - - - 164 71.195 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - (37) - - (619) - (656) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year , , , 70.994 , , (619) 164 70.539 Conversion subscription rights 2.432 - - - (1.656) 1.656 - - 2.432 Profit and OCI of NCI with put option - - - - - 171 - (171) - Changes in carrying value of liabilities associated with puttable NCI - - - - - 280 - - 280 Acquisitions of 20% of the shares in Unifiedpost d.o.o. - - - (2.437) - 2.437 - - - Release of NCI due to acquisition of 20% of the shares in Unifiedpost d.o.o. - - - - - (266) - 266 - Dividend payments - - - (965) - - - - (965) Other - - - 62 - - - - 62 Balance at 31 December 2024 329.238 (16.029) 492 (164.603) 175 2.697 (4.470) 758 148.258

Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

For the year ended 31 December Thousands of Euro 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit / (loss) for the year (44.763) 71.195 Adjustments for: Amortisation and impairment of intangible fixed assets 17.434 20.546 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant & equipment 680 1.041 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 3.145 4.130 Impairment of trade receivables 505 (389) Gain on disposal of fixed assets - (15) Financial income (184) (334) Financial expenses 5.891 23.579 (Gain) / loss realised upon losing control over subsidiaries 9.035 (124.168) Result of remeasurement at fair value less costs to sell for disposal groups - 6.342 Share of (profit) / loss of associate 32 (146) Income tax expense / (income) 761 3.894 Deferred income tax (346) (841) Other non-cash in operating profit 203 - Subtotal (7.607) 4.833 Changes in Working Capital (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables and contract assets 790 (5.318) (Increase) / decrease in other current and non-current receivables (142) (448) (Increase) / decrease in Inventories 16 (93) Increase / (decrease) in trade and other liabilities

Other (3.306)

(156) 9.420

- Cash generated from / (used in) operations (10.405) 8.394 Income taxes paid (345) (1.763) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities (10.750) 6.631 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments made for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (283) Payments received for divestment of business 26.901 114.388 Payments made for purchase of intangibles and development expenses (17.506) (16.015) Proceeds from the disposals of intangibles and development expenses - 415 Payments made for purchase of property and equipment (70) (247) Proceeds from the disposals of property and equipment 30 442 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 9.355 98.700 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Conversion of subscription rights - 2.432 Exercise warrants ESOP 2015 17 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (270) - Proceeds from loans and borrowings 9.451 2.817 Repayments of loans and borrowings (5.909) (81.910) Repayment of lease liabilities (4.086) (4.486) Interest received 184 334 Interest paid on loans, borrowings and leasings (2.209) (23.487) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (2.822) (104.300) FX impact cash (278) (486) Net increase / (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (4.495) 545 Net (increase)/decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale

Cash movement due to change in consolidation range (1.144)

(250) (5.423)

(3.131) Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents, including cash classified within current assets held for sale (5.889) (8.009) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14.525 22.534 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 8.636 14.525

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based financial workflow management solutions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

1 Excludes discontinued operations 21 Grams, UK print business, Belgium print business and Baltic operations

2 ARR Digital services revenue reflects recurring digital services revenue for December, whereby transactional revenues are normalised over a 3-month average, multiplied by 12

3 Adjusted EBITDA reflects the operating EBITDA (€ -12,8 million) of Banqup Group, excluding non-operating, one-off costs related to the divestments (€ 0,4 million) and transformation exercises undertaken (€ 1,1 million)

4 Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (i) plus non-cash items in the income statement, (ii) minus cash out for IFRS 16 adjustments, (iii) minus capital expenditure, (iv) minus reimbursement on loans and leasing for the reporting period

5 Organic figures exclude FitekIN/ONEA in the comparative figures (divestment closed on 5 July 2024)

6 Adjusted EBITDA reflects the operating EBITDA of Banqup Group, excluding non-operational, one-off costs related to the divestments and transformation exercises performed

7 Guidance based on the current reporting structure and thus excluding the discontinued operations.