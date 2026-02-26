DEME Group NV: Full-year results 2025: Record performance marks 150 years of delivery

Highlights
- Record results with
- Group turnover at 4.2 billion euros compared to 4.1 billion euros a year ago
- EBITDA at 931 million euros from 764 million euros a year ago, an increase of 22%, and reaching 22.4% of turnover, up from 18.6% for 2024
- Net profit reaching 346 million euros, compared to 288 million euros a year ago, an increase of 20%
- Proposed gross dividend of 4.5 euros per share, compared to 3.8 euros per share a year ago
- Order book stood at 7.6 billion euros at the end of the year, above both mid-year and 3Q25 levels and down from 8.2 billion euros a year ago
- Following the acquisition of Havfram, DEME has taken delivery of two next-generation offshore installation vessels, Norse Wind and Norse Energi, with project work commencing in 2026
- DEME to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026
