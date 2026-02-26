Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 10:31
196,00 Euro
+1,14 % +2,20
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
DEME GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEME GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,50203,0012:00
202,50203,0012:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEME Group NV: Full-year results 2025: Record performance marks 150 years of delivery

Highlights

  • Record results with
    • Group turnover at 4.2 billion euros compared to 4.1 billion euros a year ago
    • EBITDA at 931 million euros from 764 million euros a year ago, an increase of 22%, and reaching 22.4% of turnover, up from 18.6% for 2024
    • Net profit reaching 346 million euros, compared to 288 million euros a year ago, an increase of 20%
    • Proposed gross dividend of 4.5 euros per share, compared to 3.8 euros per share a year ago
  • Order book stood at 7.6 billion euros at the end of the year, above both mid-year and 3Q25 levels and down from 8.2 billion euros a year ago
  • Following the acquisition of Havfram, DEME has taken delivery of two next-generation offshore installation vessels, Norse Wind and Norse Energi, with project work commencing in 2026
  • DEME to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026


Download full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d4c3f89-e199-4650-93a9-a3a6b62e22dc
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.