Oncoinvent ASA: Second half 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncoinvent (OSE: ONCIN), a biotech company developing a receptor-independent alpha radiopharmaceutical to eradicate cancer cells in the abdominal cavity after surgery with a single, targeted dose, today announces its second half 2025 results.
Oncoinvent's management team will give an online presentation to investors, analysts and the press at 09:30 CET today (details below).
Highlights:
Radspherin®
- Reported positive final data from Phase 1 Trial of Radspherin® to treat ovarian cancer
- Published Phase 1 trial results for Radspherin® in ovarian cancer in Gynecologic Oncology
- Presented final safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1/2a trial of Radspherin® to treat colorectal cancer at the 15th PSOGI International Congress on Peritoneal Surface Malignancies
Corporate
- Completed merger with BerGenBio and successfully uplisted to Oslo Stock Exchange
- Raised NOK 130 million in equity
- Appointed Dr Ramzi Amri as Chief Financial Officer
Post-period highlights
- January 2026: Included four additional sites in Oncoinvent's Phase 2 trial
- February 2026: Present positive 24-month follow-up data from Phase 1 ovarian cancer trial of Radspherin® at 27th Congress of the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) 2026
Oystein Soug, CEO, commented: "The second half of 2025 marked another productive period for Oncoinvent, with solid advances across our clinical programs together with important corporate and financial milestones. During the period, we progressed the Radspherin® Phase 2 trial in ovarian cancer, delivered meaningful scientific updates in two cancer indications, completed significant strategic transactions, and in the process strengthened the company's financial foundation ahead of the planned Phase 2 interim readout."
