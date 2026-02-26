Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Gym Corporation Reports Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Profit of NT$409.1 Million (US$12.8 million), Up 16.3%; Q4 EPS Reaches NT$1.53; Board Approves NT$4.11 per Share Q4 Dividend

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, announced its full-year 2025 financial results on February 24th. The company achieved solid profitability growth, driven by higher revenue and improved operating margins, with particularly strong performance in the fourth quarter.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Full-Year 2025 Net Profit: NT$409.1 million (US$12.8 million) - up 16.3% compared to 2024
  • Q4 2025 Net Profit: NT$166.9 million (US$5.2 million) - up 175.8% year-over-year (YoY)
  • Q4 2025 Earnings Per Share (EPS): NT$1.53
  • Compared to NT$1.04 in Q3 2025
  • Compared to NT$0.55 in Q4 2024

Dividend Approval:

  • Q4 2025 dividend: NT$4.11 per share (to be distributed on April 2nd)

The results highlight momentum in membership fees, personal training, franchising, and operational efficiencies across the network. The consistent quarter-on-quarter EPS improvement, culminating in Q4 EPS of NT$1.53, reflects sustained revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion throughout 2025.

The Board-approved Q4 dividend of NT$4.11 per share brings the total cash dividend for full-year 2025 to NT$5.95 per share. This distribution underscores the Company's strong store-level cash flow generation and robust financial position, enabling it to reward shareholders while continuing to invest in network expansion, service innovation, and international opportunities.

"2025 was a transformative year for World Gym Corporation, with exceptional Q4 results capping off solid full-year growth," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation. "Our focus on high-margin services, operational excellence, and strategic global expansion has driven meaningful profitability gains. We remain confident in our momentum heading into 2026 as we continue to strengthen our position in Taiwan and internationally."

Looking ahead to 2026, World Gym Corporation is poised for continued acceleration with ambitious growth initiatives. The Company plans to add 12-15 new corporate-owned locations, targeting high-potential sites that contribute immediately to profitability. To drive same-store sales growth at existing fitness centers, World Gym will introduce innovative products and services, including specialized Pilates programs in one-on-one and small-group formats across its network, as well as an AI-driven health management platform that delivers personalized wellness insights, data tracking, and enhanced member experiences through integrated digital tools.

Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.18

Item

2025 Q4

2025 Q3

QoQ%

2024 Q4

YoY%

Operating Revenues

2,878,482

2,823,808

1.94

2,541,528

13.26

Gross Profit

598,142

471,877

26.76

392,248

52.49

Income before tax

214,776

138,660

54.89

74,414

188.62

Net Income

166,896

113,177

47.46

60,513

175.80

Unit: Thousands of NTD

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 139 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 284 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE World Gym

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.