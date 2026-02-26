Germany's large-scale battery industry is urging regulators and grid operators to speed up utility-scale connection approvals as applications outpace available grid capacity.From ESS News Germany's "Large-Scale Battery Storage Cooperation Forum" was established in August 2025 under the umbrella of the Research Centre for Energy Economics (FfE or "Forschungsstelle für Energiewirtschaft"). It was driven by the many uncertainties and challenges facing the storage industry at the time: a genuine boom in grid connection requests for large-scale battery systems was running headlong into severely constrained ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...