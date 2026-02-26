Bootstrapped to profitability and 100+ clients, ThreatAware launches its AI-powered security workspace that gives security teams the freedom to build exactly what they need.

ThreatAware, the cyber asset management and cyber hygiene platform trusted by enterprises across sectors including retail, financial services, and energy, today announced it has raised $25 million in funding from One Peak, the growth equity firm specialising in high-growth software scale-ups. The investment will help ThreatAware scale its rapidly growing North American operations and accelerate its ambitious product roadmap, including the launch of ThreatAware's AI-powered security workspace.

At the heart of ThreatAware's platform is its proprietary cyber asset management technology, which solves a problem most organisations don't even know they have. ThreatAware's data consistently reveals that, on average, 10% of devices accessing corporate networks go completely undetected by existing tools, while 30% of security controls are missing, misconfigured, or failing silently. As cloud adoption and remote working continue to expand the enterprise attack surface, these blind spots represent a critical and growing risk.

ThreatAware has built the technology to close that gap. Its patent-pending Timeline Matching technology and 150+ pre-built integrations discover every device accessing corporate data and verify that security controls are deployed, functioning, and healthy with deployment in under 30 minutes and no agents required.

But visibility is only the foundation. ThreatAware's soon-to-be-launched AI-powered workspace is designed to give security teams the freedom to create the exact tools and automations they need, in minutes. Early adopters are already seeing the impact; building bespoke software license management tools in under an hour and applications that can identify significant cost savings within minutes of deployment.

Jon Abbott, CEO and Co-Founder of ThreatAware, said: "Security teams are tired of forcing their workflows into rigid, off-the-shelf tools that don't quite fit. We've spent six years building the most accurate cyber asset data foundation in the market now we're putting that infrastructure to work, letting teams create the tools they actually want through AI."

Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at One Peak, said: "ThreatAware has done something remarkable reaching profitability and over 100 clients without a single dollar of outside funding. That tells you everything about the strength of the product. ThreatAware's highly accurate cyber asset intelligence platform, combined with its AI-powered capabilities, is unlike anything else we've seen in the market. We believe ThreatAware is uniquely positioned to build a standout leader in modern security infrastructure by transforming how security teams achieve visibility and control across increasingly complex environments, and look forward to supporting ThreatAware in its next phase of growth."

About ThreatAware

ThreatAware is the cyber asset management and cyber hygiene platform trusted by over 100 organisations to discover every device, validate every security control, and close the gaps that other tools miss. Founded in 2018 and deploying in under 30 minutes with no agents required, ThreatAware serves organisations across its UK, US, and Canadian operations. Learn more at threataware.com.

About One Peak

One Peak is a leading growth equity firm with $4bn in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network of exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. In addition to ThreatAware, One Peak's investments include Akur8, Ardoq, Cymulate, Datarails, Deepki, Docplanner, emnify, iplicit, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, PandaDoc, Sparta, and many others. To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226046920/en/

Contacts:

For all media enquiries, please contact Olivia Ewin at olivia@onepeak.tech.