Renee Space: Renee Is Transforming AI Therapy, And It's Just Getting Started

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Renee announced the launch of its structured AI therapy framework, a platform update designed to provide intent-driven emotional support, persistent memory, and guided self-reflection. The update marks a significant step in the company's development as it builds toward its broader vision of becoming a comprehensive AI mental health platform.

As public interest in AI therapy and AI-assisted emotional support continues to grow, Renee has introduced a structured conversation model that gives sessions purpose and direction. The platform is designed for the gap between clinical care and unguided AI, built for the moments when therapy is unavailable, unaffordable, or simply not enough on its own.

With 1 in 3 Americans reporting they have nobody to talk to about difficult topics, and access to licensed therapy out of reach for much of the population, Renee states that its platform addresses a critical unmet need in the mental health space.

Platform Features

The updated framework introduces intent-based conversation structure, allowing users to begin each session with a defined purpose that shapes how the AI engages. Users who prefer an open conversation can bypass intent selection and begin chatting immediately.

A core feature of the platform is persistent memory. Renee automatically saves important context across sessions, recurring themes, emotional history, and personal details, building continuity over time. Users can review and delete stored memories at any point. The company states that persistent memory is the primary differentiator between Renee and general-purpose AI tools, which do not retain context between sessions.

The platform update includes:

Tone Selection Users choose between Supportive (empathetic, validating) or Tough Love (direct, no-BS) conversation styles, so the support matches what they actually need, not a one-size-fits-all response.

Chat and Voice Platform supports both text and voice, with live transcription during calls and automatic sync to chat history.

Reactions Users can react to Renee's responses with Like, Dislike, Love, Angry, or Sad, providing real-time feedback that powers personalization.

Import from ChatGPT Users can migrate emotional support conversations from ChatGPT directly into Renee, preserving context without starting over.

Context-Specific Notifications Platform sends proactive, topic-specific check-ins via email or browser push, so the support doesn't only exist when users are already in crisis.

Available as an App Renee installs as a Progressive Web App (PWA) on phone or desktop for one-tap access.

Vision

Renee states that the current offering represents the foundation of a larger platform ambition. The company has outlined a roadmap that includes an Insight Engine to detect and surface psychological patterns from user conversations, journaling tools connected to those patterns, and long-term features designed to help users identify and shift recurring emotional and behavioural cycles.

The company describes its long-term goal as building the most complete AI mental health platform available, one that moves beyond reactive support toward ongoing self-understanding and measurable growth.

Grishma Rajput, Co-Founder of Renee, stated: "Most mental health tools give you something to do. Renee gives you space to discover yourself & the emotional world around you. We want to build a platform that has paid enough attention to actually help you grow."

Praharsh Bhatt, Co-Founder of Renee, added: "We are building for the 99% of moments when clinical care is not an option. That starts with being present at 2AM or that subway ride home. It ends with helping people understand why they keep ending up in the same place."

Traction

Renee has already helped thousands of users. According to internal platform data, the most commonly discussed themes include stress management, relationship dynamics, decision-making, and emotional regulation.

Platform Disclosures

Renee is an AI-assisted emotional support and self-reflection tool. The platform does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or licensed therapeutic services. Renee includes clear on-platform disclosures distinguishing it from psychotherapy and directs users experiencing acute mental health crises to seek support from qualified professionals.

About Renee

Renee Space is a Toronto-based AI therapy platform co-founded by Praharsh Bhatt and Grishma Rajput. The platform provides structured, intent-based conversations supported by persistent memory and pattern recognition, giving users a consistent and personalized space for emotional processing and self-understanding. Renee does not provide medical, psychiatric, or licensed therapeutic services. The company is building toward a complete AI mental health platform designed for the moments when clinical care is not available.

