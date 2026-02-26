Reaktor invests in defence to spearhead NATO-era expansion

Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the geopolitical landscape shifts and software becomes the definitive frontline of modern defence, Reaktor is significantly accelerating its investment in the Defence & Security (DefSec) sector.

With Finland's NATO membership opening doors to international collaboration, Reaktor has evolved its offering beyond premium digital consulting. We're proud to announce Reaktor's Intelligence Software Suite, which combines data-driven support for decision-making and controlled information sharing across security domains with a secure AI platform, fully compliant with NATO standards and addressing the challenges of international interoperability.

"With over 10 years of experience working with defence clients, Reaktor's Software Suite is shaped by real operational needs and tested in close collaboration with the end-users", shares Reaktor CEO Pekka Horo.

To support this new direction, we're growing our core DefSec team with two heavyweight appointments: Simo Mäkipaja as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Tor Gullan as Chief Growth Officer for Reaktor DefSec. Going forward, Gullan will lead the Solutions business of Reaktor DefSec and Mäkipaja will act as the deputy lead.

The mission: Software as a force multiplier

In an era of information overload, the winner isn't the one with the most data, it's who makes sense of it fastest. Reaktor's offering focuses on turning "information advantage" from a buzzword into an operational reality.

Simo Mäkipaja joins Reaktor with over 25 years of experience in defence systems, C4ISR, and cybersecurity. A Master of Science from Tampere University of Technology and with a tenure of working for both large enterprises and scaleups operating in the international defence and security space, he brings the industry DNA to navigate the complexities of intelligence and command systems.

"For 25 years, I've watched software go from a 'nice-to-have' to the central nervous system of defence", says Mäkipaja.

"Finland's expertise in situational awareness is world-class, but as a young NATO member, we've been quite modest. It's time to take that Finnish engineering to the global stage."

Tor Gullan joins Reaktor as a seasoned defence technology leader with a background spanning enterprise-level defence hardware, software, and systems integration. A former British Army officer, he brings experience from both client and supply sides.

"In defence, technology must make us faster, not slower", says Gullan. "Reaktor combines deep engineering credibility with a mission-centric focus. From Finland, our secure, EU-sovereign capabilities enable commanders on all levels to make faster, better-informed decisions alongside their allies."

A three-pronged arsenal with non-negotiable reliability, trust, and compliance

Finland's unique position - sharing Europe's longest border with Russia while having a high national preparedness and comprehensive security mindset - makes it a natural hub for defence innovation.

"Reaktor is now positioned to scale solutions that meet this 'Finnish standard' of security to NATO and EU partners, ensuring that the technology protecting our borders is as agile and interoperable as the people behind it", says Horo.

Reaktor's Intelligence Software Suite combines three modular products, each solving a key challenge in modern defence:

Nebula Intelligence Management System enables a step-change in real-time, collaborative situational awareness. It connects to data from any source, manages data collection, and visualizes information through an intuitive interface.

Auriga AI Platform is an on-premise platform for running AI payloads on classified data. It is purpose-built to provide processing solutions for any kind of data. The solution also contains a large-scale storage solution for critical security needs, ensuring strong separation between different data pools.

Monocera Cross-domain solution replaces ageing, low-tech data diodes and gateways with a modern API-centric gateway to guard sensitive data while sharing key information. It uses cell-level filtering and data diode technology to safely transfer data between networks, between classification levels, and across networks for full interoperability.

Built for security and interoperability, these products bring decision advantage to users across the NATO and Allied domain, in any operational or strategic environment where reliability, trust, and compliance are non-negotiables.

