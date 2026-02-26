ExperTrait (www.expertrait.com), a groundbreaking digital marketplace platform, has officially launched on iOS and Android, introducing a comprehensive multi-layered verification system to address the critical trust deficit plaguing the UK's fragmented professional services sector.

The platform tackles multiple critical pain points simultaneously: 67% of UK consumers fear hiring unverified strangers into their homes, while tradespeople lose income waiting weeks for traditional background checks-a devastating delay when bills accumulate rapidly. Meanwhile, quote-based competitor platforms leave customers waiting days for pricing, making emergency services virtually impossible.

"We're solving three problems at once: trust, speed, and transparency," says Michael Adekoya, Founder and CEO/Technical Director of ExperTrait. "Our comprehensive multi-layered verification system combines automated DBS checks, Right to Work verification, biometric face matching, ID document validation, and patent-pending NFC technology that reads biometric passport chips to the ICAO 9303 international standard-all completed in hours instead of weeks. This enables tradespeople to start earning immediately with 70-80% instant approval rates, rather than losing income while waiting for traditional background checks."

ExperTrait's revolutionary model eliminates quote waiting entirely. The platform displays fixed transparent pricing upfront, enabling instant booking decisions. This breakthrough makes genuine emergency services possible-when a pipe bursts at midnight, customers need immediate help, not quotes arriving tomorrow.

The platform operates across three critical verticals: home services (150+ categories including plumbing, electrical, and maintenance), wellness services (professional body massage, sports massage, therapeutic massage), and premium chauffeur, ride-hailing, and private hire services, addressing the £58 billion UK professional services market through a single trusted platform.

Unlike competitors charging 20-30% commissions with quote-based delays, ExperTrait combines 15% fair commission with instant fixed pricing and rapid verification. Tradespeople are verified, available, and earning within hours-not losing income to bureaucratic delays while bills pile up.

Download the ExperTrait app:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/expertrait/id6752484611

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.v1.expertrait

Book a Service: https://expertrait.com/book-now

With patent-pending technology, trademark applications in progress, and a live platform already onboarding pilot users at expertrait.com, ExperTrait is positioned to become the UK's trusted standard for verified professional services-where safety, transparency, and fair economics converge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260225102274/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interview requests:

Michael Adekoya

Founder CEO /Technical Director

ExperTrait Solutions Limited

Phone: +447362388505

Email: michael.a@expertrait.com

Website: https://expertrait.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expertrait1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expertrait1

Press Kit: Available upon request