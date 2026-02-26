BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration

In accordance with FCA Listing Rule UKLR 6.4.9, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Katrina Hart, a non-executive director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC with effect from 1 March 2026.

Enquiries:

Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324



26 February 2026