Karviva: Dr. Angela Zeng's TEDx Talk on Supporting Children's Mental Health Without Medication Goes Live

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Dr. Angela Zeng, scientist, entrepreneur, and founder of Karviva Wellness Beverages, has released her TEDx talk titled How to Support Your Child's Mental Health Without Medication, now officially live on YouTube. The talk, delivered at TEDxForbesParkSalon, has already surpassed 200,000 views since its publication on January 20, 2026.

In the talk, Dr. Zeng shares a deeply personal and powerful story that begins with a moment no parent expects to face. She recounts the day her young son told her he wanted to die and the difficult path that followed. Drawing from her background in biomedical research, her family roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine, and her lived experience as a mother, Dr. Zeng explores how her family found a way forward without immediately relying on medication.

The talk focuses on practical, science-informed shifts that supported her son's mental well-being, including the role of food, time in nature, and intentional reflection. Dr. Zeng presents these approaches as complementary tools that can support children experiencing stress, anxiety, or depression, while emphasizing the importance of understanding root causes rather than only symptoms. Her message offers guidance not just for parents, but also for educators and caregivers seeking compassionate, grounded ways to support emotional health.

Dr. Zeng's work consistently connects personal experience with professional expertise. Born into generations of herbalists and trained as a medical researcher, she has dedicated her career to exploring how ancient healing traditions and modern science can work together to support both physical and mental health. Through her TEDx talk, she brings that philosophy into a broader conversation around parenting, resilience, and emotional care.

The talk has resonated strongly with viewers seeking alternatives and additional perspectives in conversations around children's mental health. By sharing her family's journey with honesty and clarity, Dr. Zeng aims to offer hope and practical insight to those navigating similar challenges.

The TEDx talk How to Support Your Child's Mental Health Without Medication is now available on YouTube.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng, PhD, MBA, is a scientist, entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of Karviva Wellness Beverages. Her work blends biomedical research, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and lived experience to promote holistic approaches to nourishment, mental well-being, and sustainable living. In addition to building a nationally recognized wellness brand, Dr. Zeng is an advocate for conscious entrepreneurship and emotional health, sharing her perspective as both a scientist and a mother.

