Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report type: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure: 26.03.2026
- Language: English
Address: https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025
|Language
|English
|Company
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet
|https://www.multitude.com/
