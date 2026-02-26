Truly Good Foods Unveils Golden Hour Snack Bars

A Nut-Free, 110-Calorie Bar Designed for Today's On-the-Go Consumers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Truly Good Foods, the women-owned, second-generation, family-operated snack manufacturer known for delivering premium, innovative snacking solutions, today announced the launch of Golden Hour, a new line of craveable snack bars that prove better-for-you can still mean genuinely delicious.

At just 110 calories per bar and produced in a dedicated nut-free facility, Golden Hour was created for modern consumers who expect more from their snacks. And for the operators who need delicious and high-velocity options they can trust. The line debuts with four craveable flavors: Berry Vanilla, Banana Bread, Cherry Chocolate, and Apple Cinnamon.

Golden Hour bars are peanut-free, tree-nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and low sodium, making them an ideal solution for schools, healthcare facilities, corporate offices, hospitality, and anywhere dietary sensitivities and allergen concerns matter. In a category often dominated by compromise, Golden Hour delivers both simplicity and satisfaction.

"Golden Hour is about creating a snack moment people can feel good about," said Lisa Smith, VP of Sales and Marketing. "It's a reminder to slow down, find the joy in everyday moments, and make every hour your Golden Hour."

The launch features four standout granola bar flavors designed to feel nostalgic, elevated, and unmistakably craveable:

Apple Cinnamon - Apple, cinnamon, roasted pumpkin seeds, white chips, and whole rolled oats

Cherry Chocolate - Cherries, semi-sweet chocolate chips, chia seeds, golden flax, quinoa, and whole rolled oats

Banana Bread - Banana, pumpkin seeds, semi-sweet chocolate, chia seeds, flax seeds, and whole rolled oats

Berry Vanilla - Blueberries, infused cranberries, chia seeds, golden flax seeds, quinoa, and whole rolled oats

The introduction of Golden Hour reflects Truly Good Foods' broader strategic momentum. Over the past several years, the company has accelerated its branded growth strategy, expanded manufacturing capacities, and strengthened its position as a trusted partner across foodservice, retail, and B2B channels. Golden Hour represents the next phase of that evolution, leveraging category insight and a commitment to innovation to meet rising demand for better-for-you, allergen-conscious snacks.

Golden Hour joins Truly Good Foods' expanding portfolio of branded products, including Henrietta Said, Grabeez, and the company's namesake Truly Good Foods line.

For more information, visit https://www.trulygoodfoods.com/golden-hour/ or contact lsmith@trulygoodfoods.com

SOURCE: Truly Good Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/truly-good-foods-unveils-golden-hourtm-snack-bars-1141858