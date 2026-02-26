New agreement expands VENU+ mobility offerings across theme parks, zoos and holiday parks throughout Europe

VENU+, a leading provider of experience-enhancing, revenue-generating solutions for the entertainment and attractions industry and a portfolio company of Z Capital Group ("ZCG"), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Jipfish for the Jipfish Wagon Pro across the European recreation market.

Under the agreement, VENU+ will hold exclusive distribution rights for the Jipfish Wagon Pro in Europe, serving theme parks, zoos and holiday parks. The Wagon Pro is a heavy-duty, collapsible wagon engineered specifically for commercial fleet use. The version supplied through VENU+ features hardened composite panels designed to withstand high-volume, outdoor operating environments.

The partnership strengthens VENU+'s mobility product suite and enhances its ability to deliver durable, guest-friendly fleet solutions to leading recreation venues throughout Europe. The Wagon Pro's innovative folding design enables efficient backstage storage and operational flexibility for high-traffic destinations.

"We are excited to bring the Jipfish Wagon Pro to our European partners," said Fraser Brown, Commercial Director, EU at VENU+. "This product was purpose-built for commercial fleet applications and addresses the durability, storage and operational demands of large-scale recreation venues. We believe it will be a strong addition to our mobility offering across the region."

Since executing the agreement, Jipfish has redirected European commercial inquiries to VENU+ to ensure consistency in distribution and customer support under the new structure.

"Partnering with VENU+ allows us to scale the Wagon Pro across Europe with an established operator that understands the unique needs of recreation venues," said Boy Peters, Founder of Jipfish. "We're confident this collaboration will provide customers with a seamless commercial solution."

VENU+ continues to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships and product innovation, supporting venue operators with integrated mobility, storage and entertainment solutions that enhance the guest experience.

About VENU+

VENU+ is the world's #1 provider of full-service, tech-enabled solutions that generate revenue and improve the guest experience for top entertainment destinations across the globe. VENU+ offers an industry-leading range of solutions, including guest mobility, smart lockers, souvenir coins, photo capture, and entertainment. The company employs more than 400 professionals and operates in all 50 states and across 13 countries and four continents. For additional information, please visit www.VENUplus.com.

VENU+ is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG, a privately held global firm.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. ZCG is headquartered in New York, with seven affiliated offices, across five countries. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.

You can also learn more about ZCGC, the business consulting services platform of ZCG, at www.zcgc.com, and explore ZCG's technology affiliate, Haptiq, at www.haptiq.com.

