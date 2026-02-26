Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNJB | ISIN: ES0105251005 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NN
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 19:45
19,660 Euro
+0,20 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX MEDIUM CAP
1-Jahres-Chart
NEINOR HOMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEINOR HOMES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,96019,04013:37
18,96019,06013:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 12:34 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Neinor Homes, SA: Neinor records €122mn FY25 Net Income after executing largest M&A in Spanish Residential of the last decade

MADRID, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neinor Homes ("Neinor") closed FY25 with standout operational and financial results. During FY25 and excluding the impact from acquiring a 79.2% stake in AEDAS, Neinor has notarized a total of 2,901 housing units, of which 1,891 corresponded to the fully owned portfolio and 1,010 to the Asset Management business. Total revenues for 2025 reached €697mn.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes,commented: "This was a transformational year for Neinor. We outperformed operationally, strengthened our balance sheet and closed the largest residential transaction in Spain in over a decade, creating the undisputed national champion. At a time when markets are being reshaped by AI and technological change, investors are seeking resilient, income-generating real assets. Spanish housing sits at the intersection of structural demand and constrained supply. With scale, visibility and disciplined execution, Neinor is building a platform designed to lead this cycle and create long-term shareholder value."

Jordi Argemí, Deputy CEO and CFO of Neinor Homes, said: "Year 2025 demonstrates the financial strength and scalability of our platform. We delivered at the top end of guidance and expanded our land bank to 38,000 units. The AEDAS acquisition is materially accretive - enhancing earnings visibility, growth and our dividend capacity, all while maintaining disciplined leverage within our target range. Our focus remains clear: capital allocation, balance sheet strength and sustainable shareholder returns."

* For the full regulatory announcement please refer to Neinor's webpage (https://www.neinorhomes.com/en/news/neinor-records-122mn-fy25-net-income-after-executing-largest-m-a-in-spanish-residential-of-the-last-decade/).

For more information:

NEINOR HOMES
Investor Relations Department
investor.relations@neinorhomes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.