Neinor Homes, SA: Neinor records €122mn FY25 Net Income after executing largest M&A in Spanish Residential of the last decade

MADRID, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neinor Homes ("Neinor") closed FY25 with standout operational and financial results. During FY25 and excluding the impact from acquiring a 79.2% stake in AEDAS, Neinor has notarized a total of 2,901 housing units, of which 1,891 corresponded to the fully owned portfolio and 1,010 to the Asset Management business. Total revenues for 2025 reached €697mn.

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes,commented: "This was a transformational year for Neinor. We outperformed operationally, strengthened our balance sheet and closed the largest residential transaction in Spain in over a decade, creating the undisputed national champion. At a time when markets are being reshaped by AI and technological change, investors are seeking resilient, income-generating real assets. Spanish housing sits at the intersection of structural demand and constrained supply. With scale, visibility and disciplined execution, Neinor is building a platform designed to lead this cycle and create long-term shareholder value."

Jordi Argemí, Deputy CEO and CFO of Neinor Homes, said: "Year 2025 demonstrates the financial strength and scalability of our platform. We delivered at the top end of guidance and expanded our land bank to 38,000 units. The AEDAS acquisition is materially accretive - enhancing earnings visibility, growth and our dividend capacity, all while maintaining disciplined leverage within our target range. Our focus remains clear: capital allocation, balance sheet strength and sustainable shareholder returns."

* For the full regulatory announcement please refer to Neinor's webpage (https://www.neinorhomes.com/en/news/neinor-records-122mn-fy25-net-income-after-executing-largest-m-a-in-spanish-residential-of-the-last-decade/).

For more information: