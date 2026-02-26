PWO's preliminary FY25 results were better than expected, in terms of both revenues and EBIT before currency effects. The lifetime volume of new business was very strong at €760m, exceeding guidance of €550-600m. Despite this, PWO maintains its FY26 guidance of lower revenues and EBIT before currency effects, mainly due to continued weak market conditions in Germany with companies continuing to shift production to other countries. PWO still anticipates a noticeable improvement in 2027, with the benefits of efficiency measures and the high level of new business orders.

