The new SALT 110 battery storage system from the Vienna-based company has a usable capacity of up to 110 kWh. The storage system is reportedly capable of 6,000 charge cycles at a depth of discharge of 95%.From ESS News Salzstrom has unveiled a sodium-ion energy storage system for use in commercial applications. Salzstrom had previously launched a residential photovoltaic storage system based on its sodium-ion technology. The market response to that system significantly exceeded Salzstrom's expectations. Even before the market launch of its new battery storage system, the company reported strong ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...