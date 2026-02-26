The Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering Geneva announced today the successful closing of the Seed financing round of Clee Medical SA, a Swiss neurotechnology spin-off developing ultra-high-resolution real-time intraoperative imaging for brain surgery. The round was led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), with participation from Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB), Kickfund, FONGIT, and Venture Kick joining existing investors Wyss Center Geneva.

Clee Medical spun-out from Wyss Geneva's Minimally Invasive Intracranial Access (MICA) research project in December 2024. Its flagship platform, Neuro Access, combines OCT imaging with advanced navigation to help neurosurgeons visualize brain anatomy and critical structures in real time during stereotactic procedures.

"Clee Medical not only holds the promise of improving patient outcomes but also highlights Wyss Geneva's dedication to bridging the gap between scientific discovery and real-world impact."

Dr. Erwin Böttinger, CEO, Wyss Geneva

"Neurosurgery still relies heavily on pre-operative imaging, while the reality in the operating room is dynamic and uncertain. This Seed round allows us to bring a new level of real-time visibility into the brain, supporting safer procedures and expanding what minimally invasive neurosurgery can achieve."

Matthew Lapinski, Co-Founder and CEO, Clee Medical SA

What makes Neuro Access different

Today, surgeons performing brain procedures largely rely on scans taken before the operation. But once surgery begins, the brain can shift, and those pre-operative images no longer tell the full story. Neuro Access changes this by giving surgeons a live, detailed view of exactly what they are navigating in real time, as they operate. The device is a slender probe, no wider than instruments already used in common brain procedures, so it fits naturally into existing surgical practice without requiring new techniques or equipment. Critically, it can spot important structures, including blood vessels, before the surgeon reaches them, significantly reducing the risk of accidental damage. The result is a smarter, safer way to perform brain surgery, with real potential to improve outcomes for the millions of patients who undergo these procedures each year.

Funding to bring real-time brain imaging into the operating room

This round will allow Clee Medical to move from the research phase into real clinical testing. The funds will be used to further develop the Neuro Access platform, run an initial study with human patients, and complete the regulatory steps needed to bring the product to market. Each of these milestones brings the technology closer to the operating room, and closer to becoming a standard tool that surgeons can rely on to make brain procedures safer for their patients.

About Clee Medical SA

Clee Medical SA is a Geneva-based medical technology company developing the Neuro Access platform a minimally invasive neurotechnology solution combining ultra-high-resolution real-time OCT imaging with surgical navigation for precision brain surgery. Clee Medical emerged from cutting-edge neuroscience research at the Wyss Center Geneva in 2024, backed by the continued support of the Wyss venture ecosystem. Founded in 2024, Clee Medical was named one of the Top 100 Swiss Startups in 2025. For more information, visit cleemedical.com

About Wyss Center Geneva

Wyss Geneva is an independent, not-for-profit neuro venture builder with strong translational R&D roots, committed to transforming the treatment of neurological and mental health disorders. Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, the Center drives innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence, bioengineering, and neuroengineering to restore neural functions and deliver precision therapies. Established in 2014 with the support of Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, the Center collaborates with ventures, clinical and academic institutions, industry partners and investors to push the boundaries of neurotechnology. To learn more, visit wysscenter.ch

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226937451/en/

Contacts:

Media

Wyss Geneva Geneva, Switzerland Aldonza Gübeli aldonza.gubeli@wysscenter.ch

Clee Medical SA Matt Lapinski matt.lapinski@cleemedical.com