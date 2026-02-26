Bath Fitter Honoured with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Bathroom Remodelling in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Bath Fitter has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Bathroom Remodelling category, recognizing the company's continued delivery of high quality bathroom renovation solutions for residential and commercial clients in the London region.

Founded in 1984, Bath Fitter introduced a concept that changed the renovation industry. Instead of removing existing tubs and showers, the company developed a method to install custom made acrylic bath and shower systems directly over existing fixtures. This approach delivers a clean, modern result without the mess, extended timelines or stress commonly associated with traditional remodelling projects.

What sets Bath Fitter apart is its fully customized process. Every bathtub and shower is manufactured to order in the company's own facilities, ensuring precise measurements, consistent quality and a seamless finish. Certified installation technicians complete most projects in as little as one day, allowing customers to enjoy an upgraded bathroom almost immediately with minimal interruption to their routine.

Design flexibility plays a central role in the Bath Fitter experience. Customers can choose from a wide range of modern styles, colours, wall patterns, shelving options, doors and accessories. Safety features such as slip resistant surfaces and grab bars are also available, making it easier to create bathrooms that are not only stylish but accessible and comfortable for long term use.

Durability is built into every installation. Bath Fitter's acrylic products are engineered to resist stains, scratches and mildew while remaining easy to clean and maintain. The seamless, one-piece wall system eliminates grout lines, creating a contemporary appearance that reduces ongoing upkeep. Many installations are supported by a lifetime warranty, reinforcing the company's focus on lasting value and customer confidence.

While Bath Fitter is widely known for residential projects, the company also supports a broad range of commercial clients. Hotels, healthcare facilities, senior living communities, student housing providers and property management firms rely on Bath Fitter's rapid installation process to modernize bathrooms without taking rooms or units out of service for extended periods.

With hundreds of locations across Canada and the United States, Bath Fitter combines the strength of a recognized North American brand with the personalized care of local teams. In home and virtual consultations allow customers to explore design options, receive expert guidance and obtain clear, accurate quotes before committing to a project.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects Bath Fitter's continued emphasis on craftsmanship, efficiency and innovation. By offering a renovation solution that balances speed, quality and design, Bath Fitter remains a trusted choice for those looking to modernize bathrooms with confidence.

About Bath Fitter

Bath Fitter is a leading North American bathroom remodelling company founded in 1984. Known for its seamless, custom-made acrylic bath and shower systems, the company provides fast, durable renovation solutions without demolition. Serving residential and commercial clients, Bath Fitter combines personalized design, professional installation and long-term value through innovative processes and quality craftsmanship. To learn more, visit www.bathfitter.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

