Larlyn Property Management Ltd. Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Larlyn Property Management Ltd. has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Property Management category, marking a notable recognition for a Canadian firm with more than 50 years of experience in the industry.

Larlyn provides full-service property management for condominiums, residential rental properties, and commercial assets. The firm also works closely with developers and investors on new construction projects and property conversions, supporting properties from early development through long-term operation.

Operating with a combination of local market expertise and national resources, Larlyn delivers financial, technical, and operational management services designed to meet the evolving needs of property owners and stakeholders. This structure allows the firm to manage diverse portfolios while maintaining consistency, regulatory compliance, and operational oversight.

Larlyn's work is supported by recognized industry certifications, including ACMO 2000 and IREM AMO. These designations reflect established standards in governance, financial controls, and professional management practices within the property management sector.

Over the years, the firm has developed long-standing relationships with condominium boards, property owners, developers, and institutional partners. Its approach emphasizes planning, accountability, and long-term asset performance in environments where expectations and regulatory requirements continue to evolve.

"This recognition reflects the work our teams do every day to manage properties responsibly and consistently," said the team at Larlyn Property Management Ltd. "With more than 50 years of experience, our focus remains on long-term performance, professional standards, and supporting the clients and communities we serve."

Recognition through the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects Larlyn's continued presence in the London market and its ongoing role in managing residential and commercial properties with a structured, professional approach.

As Larlyn continues its work in London and across Canada, the firm remains focused on delivering property management services grounded in experience, operational discipline, and industry standards.

About Larlyn Property Management Ltd.

Larlyn Property Management Ltd. is a Canadian property management firm with over 50 years of experience. The company provides full-service management for condominiums, residential rentals, and commercial properties, and partners with developers and investors on new construction and conversion projects. Supported by certifications including ACMO 2000 and IREM AMO, Larlyn combines local market expertise with national resources to deliver financial, technical, and operational property management services. To learn more, visit www.larlyn.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

