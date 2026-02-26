Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Gold Closes Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for dissemination to the United States Newswire Services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on January 28, 2026. Under the Final Tranche, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,283,812.51 and issued 7,336,071 units ("Units"), at an issue price of C$0.175 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share, to be issued on a non-flow-through basis, at an exercise price of C$0.30 until February 25, 2029.

In total, the Company has issued and sold an aggregate of 34,754,142 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6,081,975 million pursuant to the full Offering. Due to additional investor interest, the Company further increased the size of its originally upsized Offering to accommodate additional subscriptions, with the prior approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "With the closing of the present financing, execution of a fully funded, expanded, multi-layered exploration program has been initiated at our 100% controlled district-scale Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. An inaugural winter drill program will commence shortly to discover high-grade gold at our 11.0-kilometre-long undrilled Lane Pond Gold Target. A summer drill program, at both of our gold-bearing porphyry-controlled Mosquito Hill and Reid deposits is planned where both deposits are open along strike and at depth. Regionally, we will continue to explore the balance of our large land package at Gold Anchor with detailed airborne geophysical surveys and continued prospecting and sampling in areas deemed as high priority. We thank all those new investors and existing shareholders that supported the Company's vision. We remain focused and excited for 2026 as we advance the Gold Anchor Project with a view to identifying Newfoundland's next major gold discovery."

The proceeds from the Units issued under the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and advancement of the Company's Gold Anchor Project located in central Newfoundland.

In connection with the closing of the Final Tranche, the Company paid certain cash finders fees and issued an aggregate of 376,200 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to eligible finders in respect of subscriptions for Units referred by such finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.175 per Finder's Warrant Share until August 25, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring June 26, 2026.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company targeting the expansion of its two porphyry-controlled Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits and the discovery of structurally controlled high-grade gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland - hosting one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest property (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) within an emerging gold district. The Gold Anchor Project is on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults.

For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

