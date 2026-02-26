Karviva and Founder Dr. Angela Zeng Recognized by Missouri Agriculture as Brand Gains National Editorial Attention and Expands Retail Footprint

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Karviva, the functional beverage company founded by nutritional scientist Dr. Angela Zeng, continues to gain momentum across retail and industry platforms, following recognition from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its recent selection as one of RangeMe's Top 50 Brands in Food and Beverage. The milestones reflect growing demand for Karviva's science-backed wellness drinks and increasing interest from major retailers nationwide.

Karviva was recognized by the Missouri Department of Agriculture for its contribution to the state's food and beverage innovation ecosystem. As a member of the Grown in Missouri program, the brand develops and manufactures its products in St. Louis, supporting local production while transforming whole-food ingredients into functional beverages designed for everyday wellness. The recognition highlights Karviva's alignment with value-added agriculture, responsible sourcing, and sustainable growth.

In addition to the state-level acknowledgment, Karviva has been named one of RangeMe's Top 50 Brands in Food and Beverage and featured in the research section of MMR Magazine. RangeMe's Top 50 list tracks buyer engagement across more than 250,000 brands on its platform and highlights companies generating strong interest from retail buyers through profile activity, meeting requests, and product engagement. The designation serves as an indicator of retail readiness and future shelf potential.

These recognitions come amid continued retail expansion for Karviva. The brand recently launched Karviva Energy Juices and ACE Collagen Juices at Gelson's Market locations across Southern California, expanding its presence on the West Coast among premium grocery shoppers. On the East Coast, Stop and Shop has added Karviva Energy Juices to its assortment. The products are currently in the launch phase, following a delayed reset timeline related to distributor scheduling, with broader in-store placement expected as the rollout continues.

Karviva has also gained national editorial attention for its approach to wellness and detox, including coverage that highlights the brand's emphasis on consistency, nourishment, and digestive support rather than extreme or short-term cleansing practices. Dr. Zeng's perspective draws from both evidence-based nutrition science and traditional wellness philosophies, shaping formulations that are designed to fit into daily routines.

Dr. Zeng shared that the combination of state recognition, industry validation, and retail growth reflects the brand's steady progress. She noted that interest from retailers and buyers continues to build as consumers become more informed about functional beverages and look for options that deliver real benefits without artificial ingredients.

With recognition from Missouri Agriculture, inclusion on the RangeMe Top 50 list, and expanding retail partnerships across both coasts, Karviva enters 2026 positioned for continued growth and broader national visibility.

About Karviva

Founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, PhD, MBA, Karviva is a functional beverage brand rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine principles and evidence-based nutrition science. The company develops clean-label juices and wellness drinks that support digestion, hydration, energy, and balance without extremes. Karviva is based in St. Louis, Missouri, and is a proud member of the Grown in Missouri program.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-and-founder-dr.-angela-zeng-recognized-by-missouri-agriculture-a-1141856