CSR Talent Group: Reignite Your Employee Engagement Strategy With Proven Experts

Over the past year, we've seen companies retrench their CSR staffing and programs in response to economic and stakeholder pressures. However, there is a bright spot - the renewed focus on employee engagement. Given these uncertain times, CSR leaders are understanding the importance of building high-impact employee engagement programs.

CSR Talent Group has over 30 experts in employee engagement, averaging more than 15 years of experience, working across the Fortune 1000. We are placing these experts in environments where participation rates are lagging and strategy, implementation, and measurement (or all three) need strengthening.

Recently, we've helped our clients:

Revamp an employee engagement strategy

Address immediate capacity needs for a global volunteer day

Fill in on a fractional basis to manage an employee engagement program during maternity leave

Using their deep field experience across multiple industries, our experts can:

Assist with developing impactful stakeholder strategies

Provide seamless staffing and program support

Identify and implement software solutions and systems

Create leadership-worthy communications plans

The result is a set of cohesive programs that align employees' day-to-day work with purpose, culture, and long-term impact.

If you're struggling with lack of leadership buy-in, misaligned strategies, declining engagement levels, communicating your impact, or a general capacity deficit, we have your solution. Get in touch.

