Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the recent completion of detailed mapping and sampling coupled with a CSAMT geophysical survey and ground and airborne spectral data, the Company has finalized drill hole locations at the Bellehelen Silver-Gold Project ("Bellehelen" or the "Project") located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada. The drill program will consist of roughly 3,000 meters ("m") of reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling in 8 holes at the Spyglass Ridge target (see Figures 1 & 2 below). Drilling is expected to commence in mid-March 2026.

"The completion of follow-up mapping, CSAMT geophysics, and alteration mineralogy analysis has affirmed our priority drill target at Spyglass Ridge. We see Spyglass as the first step at Bellehelen in demonstrating the district-scale potential of the Project," says John Gilbert, CEO of Excalibur Metals. "With the planned 3,000m drill program, Spyglass is merely the first of many targets with the potential to define a precious metals deposit of considerable scale."

Figure 1: Proposed Drill Hole Locations at Bellehelen Project targeting the mineralized, steeply-dipping east-west structure at Spyglass ridge. Orientations are approximate and subject to change.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11871/285376_aaa821ab0479681a_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Spyglass Ridge target area of the Bellehelen Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11871/285376_aaa821ab0479681a_002full.jpg

Technical Information

The CSAMT (Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotellurics) geophysical survey was completed by Zonge International Inc. The survey used a controlled electromagnetic source to detect resistivity contrasts related to alteration, structures, and potential mineralization. CSAMT measurements were acquired on seven SSE-NNW trending lines with 100m line spacing, for a total of 11.2 line-kilometers of data coverage.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew Dumala, P.Eng., an independent consultant and a 'qualified person', as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Management Update

Excalibur is also pleased to announce the appointment of Elijah Turner, M.Sc. as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Turner is an economic geologist with extensive mineral exploration experience across North America, particularly in precious metals exploration in Nevada. In prior roles, Mr. Turner served as Senior Geologist at Orogen Royalties, where he was responsible for generating new exploration projects and managing partner-funded programs with South32, Yamana Gold, Pan American Silver, and Altius Minerals. He previously worked as a geologist for Blackrock Silver, contributing to the inaugural drill program at the Tonopah West project, which now contains a significant gold-silver resource. Mr. Turner holds a Master's degree in Geology from the University of Nevada.

Board of Directors Update

Excalibur also announces that Mr. Mark Morabito will be stepping down as Executive Chairman and a director effective as of the date of this news release. Mr. Morabito will transition to an advisor role as a member of the Company's advisory board.

Mr. Mark Morabito commented: "I founded Excalibur back in 2021 with the goal of identifying high potential exploration assets located in the United States. I believe that Bellehelen has this potential and I am confident in the continued leadership and execution capability of the board of directors and management team. With my increasing time commitment on my other ventures, I have decided that now is the time to step back from my board and executive roles. I'll continue to provide support as a shareholder and member of the Company's advisory board."

The board of directors' thanks Mr. Morabito for his contributions and wishes him well in his other endeavours.

About Bellehelen

Bellehelen encompasses a district-scale, 10-kilometre-long mineralized trend that historically produced an estimated 311,000 silver-equivalent ounces in the early 1900s1. Numerous historic workings are distributed along the entire length of this extensive corridor, highlighting a continuity of mineralization across multiple zones on the Property. Historical surface sampling returned high-grade assays of up to 11.25 g/t gold and 3,490 g/t silver2, confirming the presence of a fertile precious metal system. In addition, broad soil anomalies and extensive vein networks within the large structural corridor suggest the potential for both high-grade shoots and bulk-tonnage targets, underscoring the exceptional scale and prospectivity of the Bellehelen Property.

For additional information on the Bellehelen Project please refer to the technical report titled "Bellehelen Property NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of August 15, 2024 filed on SEDAR+.

About Excalibur Metals Corp.

Excalibur Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for precious metals within established mining areas in the Western United States. The Company has acquired the option to purchase 100% of the Bellehelen Project in Nye Country, Central Nevada. The claims cover most of the historic Bellehelen Mining District, where gold and silver were initially discovered and mined in the early 1900's. Excalibur has assembled an exceptional team with considerable exploration, developing and permitting experience within North America. Excalibur is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "EXCL". For more information, visit www.excaliburmetals.com.

EXCALIBUR METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"John Gilbert"

CEO

Notes

1 Mineralization at Round Mountain mine is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Bellehelen.

2 Details about the historical production and results at Bellehelen can be found in the technical report titled "Bellehelen Property NI 43-101 Technical Report" authored by Heather Burrell, B.Sc., P.Geo. with an effective date of August 15, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ and referenced from Kleinhampl F.J. & J.I. Ziony. 1984a. Geology of Northern Nye County, NV. Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 99A. Management cautions that production from, or discoveries on, adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization at the Bellehelen Project.

