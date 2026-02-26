Anzeige
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Date: 26 February 2026

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Continuation Pool Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 25 February 2026 is:

408.50 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Tender Pool NAV

The NAV of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on 25 February 2026 is 403.22 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


