First Western Balkans-headquartered company to secure dual global credit ratings, shining a spotlight on the region's rising growth and international relevance

Telekom Srbija Group today announced that it has received international credit ratings from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service, marking a historic milestone as the first company headquartered in the Western Balkans to achieve this distinction.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telekom Srbija's long-term issuer rating in connection with its debut issuance of bonds on the international financial market, recognizing the Group's strong market position, resilient cash flow profile and disciplined financial strategy. Moody's Investors Service has assigned a B1 rating to the company's bond issuance, underscoring Telekom Srbija's established operating performance and strategic importance within the regional telecommunications sector.

As the first Western Balkans-headquartered company to issue bonds on the international financial market and secure ratings from two of the world's leading credit rating agencies, Telekom Srbija has set a new benchmark for the region's corporate sector. The achievement signals growing investor confidence in both the company and the broader economic potential of Serbia and the Western Balkans.

Vladimir Lucic, CEO of Telekom Srbija, stated:

"This is a defining moment for Telekom Srbija and for the broader business community in our region. For the first time, a company headquartered in the Western Balkans has successfully accessed the international bond market and obtained credit ratings from some of the most respected global agencies. This milestone reflects the strength of our business model, the sustained growth we have delivered across our core markets and the credibility we have built with international investors. We believe this achievement will pave the way for other Serbian and regional companies to access global capital markets under competitive conditions."

Telekom Srbija Group is the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Southeast Europe, serving millions of customers across mobile, fixed, broadband and multimedia services. In recent years, the company has accelerated investments in network expansion, digital platforms and media content, reinforcing its competitive position and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

Telekom Srbija Group

The Telekom Srbija Group, headquartered in Serbia and operating in 13 countries across Europe and beyond (SER, BIH, MNE, CRO, SI, NMK, TUR, AUT, CH, GER, USA, NL, BE), is one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, and a leader in digital transformation in the Western Balkans. With nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 13,000 employees, the Group provides services in four key segments: fixed telephony, mobile communications, internet, and multimedia.

