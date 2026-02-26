Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives $14 Million Order from Lead AI Processor Customer for Multiple New Fully Automated FOX-XP Wafer Level Burn-In Systems

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it has received a $14 million order from its lead AI processor customer for FOX systems, WaferPak contactors, and Automated WaferPak Auto Aligners for wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) of AI processors used in data center training and inference applications.

The order includes multiple new fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level test and burn-in systems, each configured to test nine 300mm wafers in parallel, along with a set of Aehr's proprietary FOX WaferPak full-wafer Contactors and a fully integrated FOX WaferPak Auto Aligner with each system to enable hands-free operation in high-volume production. The products included in this order are scheduled to ship within the next six months.

"We are pleased to receive this production order from our lead AI processor customer that is a manufacturer and supplier of AI processors used in large-scale data center environments for both training and inference workloads as they continue to expand high-volume manufacturing," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "This order further expands their installed base of FOX-XP systems and adds full automation across their production lines, highlighting the growing importance of WLBI to ensure the long-term reliability of today's very high-power, high-current AI processors."

AI processors are increasingly deployed in data centers to support a broad range of applications, including generative AI, large language models, recommendation engines, autonomous systems, and advanced analytics. As power densities, current levels, and device complexity continue to rise, early-life failure screening at the wafer level has become critical to maximizing yield, improving system reliability, and lowering the total cost of ownership for data center operators.

"Our FOX-XP systems configured for very-high-power, high-current AI processors began shipping last year and provides the highest power-per-wafer capability available in the market, delivering up to thousands of amperes of current per wafer," Erickson added. "We have also recently completed a significant facility upgrade, adding power, cooling infrastructure, and cleanroom space that substantially increases our production capacity. These investments position us well to support what we believe will be significant increases in demand for both our FOX wafer-level and Sonoma package-level test and burn-in systems and consumables."

Aehr is the first company to successfully demonstrate and ship a WLBI solution for AI processors. In addition to AI processors, Aehr is now in volume production of WLBI solutions for silicon photonics used in data centers, critical components used in read/write heads for data center-focused hard disk drives, silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors targeted at data center power infrastructure, and is working closely with a major NAND Flash memory supplier for WLBI of their next generation flash memory wafers targeted at the massive build out of data center and AI training and inference infrastructure. New data and forecasts from Synergy Research Group show that the average capacity of hyperscale data centers to be opened over the next four years will be almost double that of current operational hyperscale data centers and there will also be retrofitting of existing data centers to boost their capacity. The overall result is that the total capacity of all operational hyperscale data centers will grow almost threefold by 2030. This is driving massive growth in semiconductors targeted at these data centers.

"We are excited to grow alongside this customer as they continue to expand their end-customer relationships and increase market share in the rapidly growing AI processor market," Erickson concluded.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

