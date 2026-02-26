Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Award-winning digital agency eDesign Interactive has just debuted a bold new website for Bon Appétit Management Company, reflecting the on-site restaurant company's industry leadership and food philosophy.

The redesign repositions the website as a modern, authoritative platform that reflects the company's role as an industry pioneer with a strong point of view and a national footprint.

New Bon Appétit Management Company Website

eDesign Interactive worked to bring greater clarity and warmth to the experience, creating a platform that strengthens credibility and clearly communicates Bon Appétit's philosophy on sustainability, transparency, and food at scale.

"This project was about translating a deeply held food philosophy and a national operation into a digital experience that feels clear, human, and authoritative, while giving the organization a platform that can grow with them over time," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

From a structural standpoint, the new site emphasizes intuitive navigation, flexible content architecture, and purposeful storytelling. These changes were designed to support diverse audiences, including clients, partners, and prospective employees.

Bon Appétit Management Company's Food Philosophy

The newly designed website has already begun to deliver a meaningful impact for the company. Internally, the new site has already improved content clarity, stakeholder alignment, and confidence in the brand's digital presence.

Meanwhile, the redesigned digital experience has delivered clearer storytelling, stronger value differentiation, and a more engaging user journey for external audiences. This has laid the foundation for future gains in user engagement, recruitment, and lead-generation metrics.

"We thought long and hard about how to distinguish ourselves in a noisy internet ecosystem, and eDesign was the right partner to help us stay authentic but differentiated in this space," said Jenny Slafkosky, Vice President of Communications at Bon Appétit. "eDesign created something for us that's bold and singular, and that we never could have imagined on our own."

Overall, the new website follows eDesign Interactive's new design and strategic philosophy of building brand experiences that are unified, data-driven, and human.

eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency specializing in web design, branding, video production, and high-impact digital experience development. The agency partners with brands across industries to build platforms and campaigns that combine strategy, creativity, and technology.

To learn more about their full list of services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About Bon Appétit Management Company

Bon Appétit Management Company is an on-site restaurant company based in Redwood City, CA, that operates cafés in 33 states for corporations, universities, and cultural institutions. Bon Appétit chefs create unique menus and cook from scratch, including sauces, stocks, and soups at every location. "Food service for a sustainable future" is the heart of Bon Appétit's business philosophy, and the company is a recognized industry leader in environmentally and socially responsible practices, with awards from organizations including the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, Acterra, James Beard Foundation, and many others.

