Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFD) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project including a review of a high priority silver exploration vein target at West Ayawilca, and the results of the initial 1,400 metre drill program at the Silvia copper-gold project in Peru.

Silvia NW Copper-Gold Project Drilling Highlights:

Hole S25-001: 15.1 metres @ 0.17% copper and 0.26 g/t gold from 18.5 metres depth, incl. 4.1 metres @ 0.54% copper and 0.86 g/t gold.

Hole S25-002: 38.2 metres @ 0.17% copper and 0.06 g/t gold from 15.9 metres depth, incl. 2.5 metres @ 0.93% copper and 0.43 g/t gold.

Hole S25-004: 23.2 metres @ 0.20% copper and 0.05 g/t gold from 231.8 metres depth, incl. 4.2 metres @ 0.37% copper and 0.11 g/t gold.

Next steps: A ground geophysical survey including magnetotellurics (MT) covering several targets over a much larger area at Silvia NW (~ 2 km2) is planned for May 2026.

Dr. Graham Carman, President and CEO of Tinka, stated: "The initial drilling at Silvia NW has intersected relatively narrow copper - gold zones so far, however the strong skarn alteration and coincidence of copper and gold is encouraging and suggests that a significant mineralizing source could be nearby. The footprint drill area tested was also restricted in size, being a small part of the overall target area at Silvia. Multiple copper-gold targets exist at Silvia NW covering several square kilometres, and the most prospective areas will be covered by a ground geophysical survey following cessation of the current wet season in May."

"At Ayawilca, good progress is being made with our active discussions with the local communities to extend our social licence at the project for an additional three years. Tinka has been working with these same communities for over 10 years, and our relationship remains strong. More details of a drilling program at Ayawilca, scheduled for early Q3 2026, will be forthcoming."

Discussion of Silvia Drilling Results

Four diamond drill holes were completed at Silvia NW Area A between late October 2025 and early January 2026. Three of the holes (S25-001, 002 and 004) were drilled on one section line with holes inclined to the west. A fourth hole, S25-003, was drilled on a separate section approximately 100 metres to the north. An east-west cross section of the holes is shown in Figure 1. A summary of the drill intercepts is presented in Table 1. True width for intersections at Silvia cannot be accurately determined as the geometry of the mineralization remains unknown.

As foreshadowed in the initial Silvia drilling news release on January 23, 2026, the intervals of copper-gold mineralization in the drill holes are restricted to relatively narrow intervals at the contacts of intrusive monzonite dikes with the limestone. Skarn alteration (mostly green and brown garnets with later chlorite and quartz-carbonate) is strongly developed within a few metres of the contact zones. Sulphides (chalcopyrite, pyrite, and minor pyrrhotite) are typically restricted to narrow veins or minor disseminations within the skarn. It is encouraging that the copper and gold occur together. More exploration is required to target stronger concentrations, and it should be noted the footprint of the area tested was restricted in size (~ 0.05 km 2). Silvia NW has multiple exploration targets for skarn, and potentially porphyry style mineralization, covering a much wider area of approximately 3 km 2. Area B has the largest area of mapped skarn alteration which will be covered by an upcoming magnetotellurics (MT) survey, and possibly an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey - Figure 2.

Table 1. Summary of drill hole results from initial program at Silvia NW

Hole From To Length m Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm S25-001 18.50 33.60 15.10 0.17 0.26 1.3 22 including 29.55 33.60 4.05 0.54 0.86 3.5 27 including 29.55 32.15 2.60 0.83 1.13 5.3 14 and 36.25 48.70 12.45 * * * 203 S25-002 15.90 54.10 38.20 0.17 0.06 1.1 45 including 15.90 36.50 20.60 0.19 0.09 1.6 22 including 31.75 34.20 2.45 0.93 0.43 5.3 35 and 36.50 49.10 12.60 * * * 89 including 51.40 54.10 2.70 0.96 0.09 3.0 25 and 70.10 87.60 17.50 * * * 104 and 96.15 97.55 1.40 0.32 0.25 1.6 37 and 145.00 163.40 18.40 0.10 0.05 0.6 13 including 160.50 163.40 2.90 0.34 0.06 1.4 14 S25-003 159.90 162.50 2.60 0.32 0.04 2.5 2 and 208.50 211.20 2.7 0.27 0.03 1.9 4 S25-004 231.80 255.00 23.2 0.2 0.05 2.1 4 including 238.60 242.75 4.15 0.37 0.11 3.1 11 including 241.50 242.75 1.25 0.66 0.24 4.6 9

*Not Significant Values

Figure 1. Cross section of drill holes at Silvia NW Area A with drill results highlighted

Figure 2. Map of main exploration targets at Silvia NW highlighting area of proposed upcoming ground geophysics

Ayawilca Update

The Company is engaged in active discussions to extend its social licence at the Ayawilca Project for an additional three years by signing community agreements. Good progress is being made with the local communities and we anticipate having one or more new agreements in place by mid-year. This will allow commencement of a drill program at Ayawilca, and potentially at Colquipucro, Q3 of this year.

While the social engagement discussions are ongoing, the Company is actively engaged in reinterpreting the structural controls and other geological characteristics of the main zones at Ayawilca. Combined with metallurgical test work, some of which will rely on fresh samples from the upcoming drill program, we anticipate being able to produce a more accurate modelling of metallurgical domains and, by extension, a more robust economic model for future studies.

Other work being carried out by the Company's geological team is the development and implementation of a framework for the ranking of targets in preparation for the upcoming drilling program. In addition to plans for testing the expansion potential of the high-grade Zn-(Pb-Ag) zones at West and South Ayawilca, we are also re-evaluating our nearby Colquipucro silver mineral resource (included in 2024 Technical Report1, but unmodified since 2016) which lies just 2 km north of Ayawilca, as well as an area of silver-rich veins in outcrop (West silver veins - see Figure 3). Both Colquipucro and the West silver veins are potential silver targets for future drilling and will be considered for inclusion into any upcoming resource statements and economic studies.

Of note, the West silver veins were not included in the most recent mineral resource estimation in 2024, and have only seen sparse drilling, albeit with highly promising results for silver including 10 metres @ 661 g/t silver with 3.1% Pb+Zn from 264 metres depth, and 7.8 metres @ 183 g/t silver with 13.2% Pb+Zn from 94 metres depth (downhole intercepts, not true width). Some of the silver vein highlights are shown in the cross section in Figure 4 (down-hole intercepts only, not true width). Mineralization remains open along strike, as well as up and down dip. The extent of this vein system has not been fully assessed with the drilling to date, and there is undoubted exploration potential for significant extensions.

Figure 3. Map of Ayawilca highlighting key zinc, silver and tin exploration targets and main faults (on RTP magnetics)

Figure 4. Cross Section AB of silver vein intercepts adjacent to West Ayawilca (viewing west)

Table 2. Drill collar details of holes completed at Silvia NW

Drill hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth (mag) Dip Total Depth (m) S25-001 304354 8857384 4497 293 -55 257.1 S25-002 304355 8857383 4497 270 -70 258.7 S25-003 304379 8857468 4507 280 -80 447.3 S25-004 304417 8857388 4532 270 -75 438.5

Note: Coordinates are in WGS84-18S UTM datum

Note on sampling and assaying

Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally close to 100%. The drill core from Silvia was carried from the drill site approximately 3 km to a local village, where it was geologically logged, marked up and photographed. The cores were then transported to the Company's core storage facility in Huanuco, where it was cut with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was then sampled on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals, and sample batches were then trucked to SGS laboratory in Lima for assay. Standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted by Tinka into each batch. At the laboratory samples were dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Gold was analysed by fire assay using 30 g aliquots with AAS finish. Samples assaying over 1% copper were re-assayed using AAS techniques.

1. This NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by independent consulting firm SRK Consulting (UK), as principal consultants, with contributions from other independent Qualified Persons (as the term is defined in NI 43-101) with specific subject matter expertise including, SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for mineral resource estimation, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants, UK, for processing, metallurgical and recovery inputs, MineFill Services, Seattle, for mine backfill inputs, and Envis Peru S.A.C. (Envis) for processing and costs for surface tailings storage. The Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tinkaresources.com.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc (with silver-lead credits), the Colquipucro silver deposit and the Tin Zone in separate areas. The nearby Silvia gold-copper project is the current focus of exploration drilling. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report1 on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations: timing of planned work programs and results varying from expectations; delay in obtaining results; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; equipment failure; unexpected geological conditions; imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries; success of future development initiatives; competition and operating performance; environmental and safety risks; timing of geological reports; the preliminary nature of the Ayawilca Project PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Ayawilca Project PEA; the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from local authorities; community agreements and relations; and, other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Tinka believes that assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

