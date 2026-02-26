Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A41X7A | ISIN: US14146R7008
Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Subsidiary Nova Ortho and Spine Announces New Healthcare Hires to Support Growth

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX), a healthcare holding company with deep leadership and operational expertise in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, has expanded its Florida team with the hiring of two highly qualified procedurally trained and certified nurse practitioners to support increased patient volume and demand throughout the region. These hires demonstrate Cardiff Lexington's ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare to patient populations throughout Florida, and the continued execution of the Company's growth strategy for Nova Ortho and Spine.

Catherine Amanda Kelly, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, brings 20 years of clinical experience across procedural, emergency and hospital medicine that should contribute to the growth of Nova Ortho and Spine in Orlando and the Southeastern regions of Florida.

Ashley Logan, APRN- BC, has an extensive background in neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and pain management. Her experience with procedure medicine, imaging and symptomology evaluations makes her a valuable addition to Nova Ortho and Spine, and her operational expertise will help to significantly improve efficiency, safety and overall patient satisfaction.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "We're very pleased to enhance our team at Nova Ortho and Spine with two highly qualified nurse practitioners with deep experience in the surgical and pain management fields. These new hires support the ongoing growth of Nova Ortho and Spine and the increasing patient volumes that we continue to see throughout Florida. We remain committed to expanding our healthcare footprint with the goal of providing best-in-class healthcare to patient populations throughout the state."

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Nova Ortho and Spine, commented, "We're excited to officially welcome Catherine and Ashley to the Nova Ortho and Spine team. Their medical and operational expertise have played an integral role in supporting the increasing patient volume that we're seeing across our network of locations as demand for our services continues to grow."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Cardiff Lexington Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-subsidiary-nova-ortho-and-spine-announces-new-1141776

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
