Evolve Royalties Ltd.: Evolve Announces Engagement Of Integral Wealth Securities Limited For Market-Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Evolve Royalties Ltd. ("Evolve" or the "Company") (CSE:EVR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making services agreement dated February 25, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral"), to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market and contributing to the liquidity for the Company's common shares in compliance with applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies and applicable securities laws. Market-making activities are expected to commence on February 26, 2026. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay a monthly fee of C$7,000, exclusive of applicable taxes, for an initial three-month term. Following the initial term, the engagement will continue on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by Evolve with 30-day prior written notice. The Agreement does not include performance-based factors, and Integral will not receive common shares, options or other securities of the Company as compensation.

The Company and Integral are dealing at arm's length. They are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and neither Integral nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or in the securities of the Company.

Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

The engagement of Integral remains subject to acceptance by the CSE.

ABOUT INTEGRAL

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada. The firm's FINRA-licensed US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is based in Malvern, PA and provides investment banking as well as private placement services.

ABOUT EVOLVE

Evolve Royalties Ltd. is a royalty and streaming company focused on acquiring high-quality royalties in base and critical metals that support electrification and the global energy transition. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of long-life cash-flowing royalties while maintaining exposure to long-term commodity upside. The Company's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CSE: EVR". For more information please visit: www.evolveroyalties.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected impact of the Agreement and market-making activities of Integral on the trading of the Company's common shares, and the acceptance of the market-making engagement of Integral by the Canadian Securities Exchange. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Evolve expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory risks, market volatility, changes in economic conditions, and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's listing statement dated December 11, 2025 and other materials available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made only as of the date hereof. Evolve expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or the assumptions or factors underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

