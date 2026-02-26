Solar District Cooling Group Berhad: SDCG Delivers RM27.85 Million Revenue for FY2025 with PAT Surging 40.9% to RM6.04 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Solar District Cooling Group Berhad ("SDCG") is pleased to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), concluding the financial year on a resilient footing with strengthened operational execution and improved full-year profitability.

Solar District Cooling Group Berhad

For Q4 FY2025, SDCG recorded revenue of RM9.64 million, representing a 4.2% increase compared to RM9.25 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was primarily driven by stronger contributions from the Building Management Systems ("BMS") segment.

Gross profit for the quarter stood at RM4.28 million, with a gross profit margin of 44.4%, compared to 48.5% in Q4 FY2024. The moderation in margin was mainly attributable to lower contribution from chilled water system maintenance projects associated with a lower gross profit margin from the installation of a variable refrigerant flow system project. Profit before tax for the quarter was RM2.70 million, while profit after tax ("PAT") stood at RM2.13 million.

For the full financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025"), the Group achieved cumulative revenue of RM27.85 million, marking a 9.9% increase from RM25.33 million in financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("FY2024"). The improvement was largely supported by a significant increase in the BMS segment revenue, which rose to RM23.61 million, reflecting robust project execution momentum during the year. Particularly from the an airline project and government-related projects in Putrajaya, alongside progress recognition from ongoing projects scheduled for completion in the coming financial year

Notably, PAT for FY2025 rose 40.9% to RM6.04 million compared to RM4.29 million in the preceding year. The stronger bottom line performance was underpinned by higher operational contributions and the absence of one-off IPO listing expenses of RM2.30 million incurred in FY2024 upon the Group's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 19 September 2024.

In recognition of shareholders' continued support, the Board had declared a first single-tier interim dividend of 1.5 sen per ordinary share for FY2025, amounting to approximately RM6.36 million, which was paid on 30 December 2025. The dividend reflects the Group's commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder returns alongside its long-term reinvestment strategy.

Managing Director of SDCG, Mr. Edison Kong commented, "FY2025 marks a year of consolidation and strategic execution for SDCG following our listing. The strong growth in our BMS segment demonstrates our technical capabilities and growing market acceptance. At the same time, we have laid important groundwork in expanding into solar photovoltaic systems under the power purchase agreement model, positioning the Group for recurring income streams."

Looking ahead, SDCG remains focused on executing its expansion strategies from 2024 to 2027, including the expansion of its headquarters in Kajang, enhancement of tools and equipment to improve productivity, upgrading its Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") capabilities to strengthen its command and control centre functions, and scaling up its solar photovoltaic ("PV") business under the Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") model. The Group has already entered into a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") in Melaka and increased the number of PPA customers during the financial year.

With a strengthened balance sheet, disciplined cost management, and a growing portfolio of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions, SDCG is well-positioned to capitalise on increasing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions in Malaysia and the region.

###

ABOUT SOLAR DISTRICT COOLING GROUP BERHAD

Solar District Cooling Group Berhad (SDCG) and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are established provider of building management systems (BMS) and solar thermal systems in Malaysia. The Group specialises in the design, installation, and maintenance of BMS and solar thermal systems, serving diverse sectors including commercial, institutional, and industrial properties. With a commitment to sustainability, SDCG has earned a reputation for excellence in BMS and solar thermal systems.

For more information, visit www.sdc.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Solar District Cooling Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Solar District Cooling Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sdcg-delivers-rm27.85-million-revenue-for-fy2025-with-pat-surging-40.9-1141855