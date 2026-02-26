Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is actively investigating Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SEVN) ("Seven Hills") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Seven Hills and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

If you are a Seven Hills shareholder and would like to learn more about our investigation, please click here to fill out our online form, or contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 - 0750 or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it into your browser to learn more about the investigation and your legal rights and options:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/seven-hills-realty-trust/

