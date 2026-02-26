New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, today announced the launch of its newest onsite experience: "Free Throws for Dough." This high-energy philanthropic activation, debuting March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, invites attendees to compete, have fun, and support the global mission of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

As a key highlight of the conference's community-building initiatives, "Free Throws for Dough" combines friendly competition with global purpose. To play, attendees make a direct, tax-deductible donation to WCK, and then have 60 seconds to make as many baskets as possible. Anyone who successfully converts five or more shots will be entered into a raffle for premium prizes, all in support of Exchange's initiative to raise over $15,000 for WCK's emergency food relief efforts.

Throwing Down the Gauntlet

The competition is already heating up at the top. Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research & Editorial at VettaFi, and Cinthia Murphy, Director of Research at VettaFi, are laying down a personal challenge for the industry. "At Exchange, we believe the strength of the financial community is measured by our collective impact," said Rosenbluth. "Cinthia and I are putting up $500 to match anyone who can beat our scores on the court-all for World Central Kitchen. Capital Group is already in - and don't expect us to go easy. Let's see whose jump shot is as good as their asset management skills."

Shoot for the Cause, Win for Your Practice

While the primary goal is supporting WCK's vital work, participants also have the chance to win an array of premium prizes provided by Exchange's partners. The 2026 raffle prizes include:

Legends of the Game: A signed Lisa Leslie jersey, courtesy of State Street Investment Management.

The Ultimate Vegas Getaway: A two-night stay in a Ruby Suite at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, including a $100 Food & Beverage voucher, donated by Virgin Hotels.

Future-Ready Tech: A pair of Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, thanks to VettaFi.

Elite Travel Status: 10 Platinum Level Hilton Memberships, donated by Hilton Hotels.

A Ring of the Bell: An exclusive NYSE Closing Bell Experience and a signature quarter zip sweatshirt from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The Sound of Growth: Premium Bluetooth Headphones, donated by Grow-Marketing.

How to Participate

The "Free Throws for Dough" station will be open starting Monday morning and continue through the end of day on Tuesday. All registered attendees are encouraged to stop by, test their aim, and help drive donations toward World Central Kitchen's emergency food relief efforts.

Registration for Exchange 2026 is currently open. To join the industry's leading advisors in Las Vegas and participate in this year's philanthropic efforts, visit ExchangeETF.com.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

Source: VettaFi