Second expansion secured quickly after initial competitive win highlights immediate operational impact and scaled adoption

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a second follow-on order with a Tier-1 military organization in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region valued at approximately $5 million. This is the second expansion following the initial ~$10 million competitive win announced in 2025, bringing the total value of the engagement to approximately $20 million.

Secured within a year of initial deployment, the follow-on award reflects the customer's rapid realization of operational value. Their decision to extend Cognyte's tactical SIGINT capabilities across additional mission environments is driven by the investigative agility and precision gained with advanced analytics. The expanded deployment supports new tactical use cases across land, air and maritime domains, enhancing real-time intelligence visibility and increasing mission coverage. The original award followed a rigorous technical evaluation in which Cognyte was selected over the incumbent provider.

Field units leverage Cognyte's advanced solutions, including AI, to analyze data in real time, accelerating mission-critical decision making in complex operational scenarios. The expanded deployment enhances operational flexibility while reinforcing secure, data-driven execution across domains.

"This expansion demonstrates how modern military organizations maintain an investigative edge with Cognyte's leading solutions," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "The rapid follow-on agreement reflects the ongoing innovation of our technology, the maturity of our solutions and the tangible mission impact they deliver. We view engagement with our customers as a long-term partnership built on operational performance, scalability and trust."

"This early expansion highlights the effectiveness of our land-and-expand strategy and the scalability of our offering," said David Abadi, Chief Financial Officer of Cognyte. "Follow-on awards shortly after initial deployment reflect strong operational success and customer alignment. Our global customer base provides a strong foundation for repeat business, while new customer acquisitions drive additional expansion opportunities that support sustainable, long-term growth."

The expanded agreement further strengthens Cognyte's presence in the EMEA defense sector and reinforces its role in supporting military modernization efforts through scalable, mission-ready intelligence solutions that enhance public safety.

