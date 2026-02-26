Report highlights how compliance leaders must adapt as AI reshapes enterprise risk and regulatory expectations

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today released its 2026 AI Insights Report, warning that regulators are rapidly moving beyond AI experimentation and toward active enforcement-making governance, defensibility, and accountability the defining challenges for regulated enterprises in the year ahead.

The report finds that the central question facing financial institutions and other regulated organizations is no longer whether to adopt AI-but whether they can govern and defend AI-driven decisions at scale. As AI becomes embedded across communications, surveillance, and operational workflows, longstanding regulatory obligations-including recordkeeping, supervision, and auditability-are now being applied directly to AI-assisted activity.

"2026 marks a decisive shift from AI experimentation to AI accountability," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "AI is now shaping business-critical decisions and communications. Regulators expect firms to explain, supervise, and stand behind those outcomes. The winners won't be those that adopt AI fastest-but those that can govern it with confidence, transparency, and resilience."

Five shifts redefining compliance and AI governance

Drawing on global regulatory guidance, proprietary platform intelligence, and customer data across the world's largest financial institutions, the report identifies five industry shifts that will define the next phase of AI adoption:

1. Accountability becomes the barrier to scale

AI is accelerating productivity, but even small governance gaps can quickly escalate into regulatory exposure, enforcement risk, and operational disruption.

2. Communications data becomes regulated AI infrastructure

Data is no longer just an archive-it is the evidentiary foundation regulators will use to evaluate, challenge, and enforce AI-driven decisions.

3. Governance must extend across interconnected AI ecosystems

As firms deploy AI agents, APIs, and cross-platform workflows, compliance obligations now span entire digital ecosystems-not individual applications.

4. Regulators shift focus from policy to proof

Supervisory bodies are increasingly evaluating whether governance controls work in live environments-not simply whether policies exist on paper.

5. Compliance emerges as the operational control center for AI

Compliance leaders are becoming central orchestrators of AI accountability, coordinating oversight across legal, risk, technology, and the business.

"As AI moves into production across the enterprise, governance has become the defining factor between scalable innovation and unacceptable risk," said Goutam Nadella, Chief Strategy Officer at Smarsh. "Organizations can no longer treat governance as a static checklist. It must function as a dynamic, integrated system capable of keeping pace with real-time AI-driven activity."

Regulators signal enforcement focus as AI adoption accelerates

The findings come as global regulators-including U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA-increase scrutiny of AI-driven communications, supervision, and recordkeeping. Recent regulatory guidance emphasizes firms' responsibility to maintain complete records, supervise AI-assisted interactions, and demonstrate the integrity and defensibility of automated outcomes.

The report concludes that governance is rapidly evolving from a defensive obligation into a strategic business capability-enabling firms to deploy AI safely, scale innovation faster, and maintain regulatory trust.

