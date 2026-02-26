Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Dividend Currency Conversion Announcement

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Ordinary 10p shares

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

On 9 December 2025, the Company announced that it would pay an FY26 interim dividend of 1.25p per ordinary share on 19 March 2026 to shareholders on the register at 20 February 2026.

Shareholders will receive their dividends in sterling, unless they have submitted a valid currency election with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the forthcoming interim dividend payment was 20 February 2026.

The Company now confirms that the euro exchange rate for the FY26 interim dividend has been set at EUR 1.1476 to GBP 1.

Enquiries

Jayne Powell, Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2026 PR Newswire
