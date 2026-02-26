Airia's MCP Gateway Surpasses 1,000 Pre-Configured Integrations, Delivering the Largest Enterprise-Ready MCP Catalog

Airia moves enterprises beyond legacy integration platforms with an AI-native control layer purpose-built for autonomous systems.

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the broadest AI platform for security, orchestration, and governance, today announced that its MCP Gateway has surpassed 1,000 pre-configured integrations. The milestone establishes Airia as the largest enterprise-ready Model Context Protocol (MCP) library available, giving organizations a single, governed point of access to the applications their teams use every day.

Why This Matters

MCP has rapidly emerged as the standard for connecting AI agents to external tools, with community directories now listing over 17,000 MCP servers. But for enterprise teams, availability alone is not enough.

Deploying MCP in production means configuring authentication, securing credentials, enforcing role-based access controls, and maintaining complete audit trails. That level of governance is essential when AI agents can reason, adapt, and act autonomously across enterprise systems.

Traditional integration platforms were built to connect APIs and trigger workflows - not to provide continuous policy enforcement and runtime oversight for autonomous agents.

Meeting those requirements demand a platform purpose-built for AI.

With more than 1,000 enterprise-ready integrations secured and pre-configured, Airia now delivers the broadest AI-native platform for connecting intelligent agents to the systems enterprises rely on every day.

From API Connectivity to AI-Native Orchestration

Airia's MCP Gateway eliminates that friction, so companies can move away from legacy APIs and difficult connections. Each one arrives with authentication flows already built, credentials secured through Airia's credential store, and access controls in place. What would otherwise take days of engineering becomes a point-and-click setup.

"When we launched MCP Gateway, we set out to solve the security problem. We've done that," said Spencer Reagan, Product Director at Airia. "But security is only valuable if teams actually adopt it. Reaching 1,000 integrations means that when a team wants to connect their AI agent to Salesforce, Snowflake, GitHub, or Slack, they don't have to choose between doing it fast and doing it securely. The integration is already there, already configured, and already governed."

New integrations are added weekly, and every integration benefits from the same governance controls: change detection that flags upstream modifications before they reach agents, version pinning for stability, and full audit logging of every tool call.

Building on Momentum

The 1,000-integration milestone follows a series of rapid advancements for Airia's MCP capabilities. In February 2026, Airia became the first enterprise AI platform to support MCP Apps, enabling interactive dashboards and workflows to render directly in AI conversations. Combined with the breadth of the catalog, enterprises can now connect AI agents to over 1,000 business tools, with many capable of delivering rich, interactive experiences alongside traditional text-based responses.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

