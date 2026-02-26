TOKYO, Feb 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of EEJA Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Akihiko Domae), which operates TANAKA's plating business, announces that it will change its company name effective April 1, 2026, as outlined below.Details of the company name changeCurrent name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.New name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.Mitomo Semicon Engineering is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic components. With this company name change, the company will further strengthen collaboration with EEJA, which provides plating chemicals and processes, and will offer enhanced value to customers through total solutions that integrate plating chemicals, equipment, and process design.Company name: Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.(New company name: EEJA Technologies Ltd.)CEO: Toshio KuzushimaEstablished: 1976Capital: JPY 100 millionEmployees: 47 (January 1, 2026)Sales: JPY 2,925,911,000 (FY2024)Main businesses: Manufacture and sales of plating equipment for semiconductors and electronic componentsCompany name: EEJA Ltd.CEO: Akihiko DomaeEstablished: 1965Capital: JPY 100 millionEmployees: 133 (including overseas subsidiaries) (December 31, 2024)Sales: JPY 29,957,393,000 (FY2024)Main businesses: Development, manufacture, sales, and export of precious metal and base metal plating chemicals, additives, and surface treatment-related chemicalsCompany name: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Headquarters: 2-6-6 Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, TokyoRepresentative: Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEOFounded: 1885Incorporated: 2024Capital: JPY 100 millionEmployees in consolidated group: 5,591 (December 31, 2024)Net sales of consolidated group: JPY 846,921 million (FY2024)Main businesses of the group: Company responsible for management of TANAKAWebsite: https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english (TANAKA Corporate Website)About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260226_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.